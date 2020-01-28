St. Mary’s avenging his only loss, stretches out to win 16 streak

BRAINTREE – It was back on December 13 that St. Mary’s (Lynn) suffered his first loss of his campaign, when the Spartans fell to Archbishop Williams in a rematch of Div’s last year. Semi-final 3.

That was the opening night and since then they have not missed a beat. The Spartans did not simply extend their unrivaled win streak to 16 straight games, they earned the ultimate payback time.

Led by a 17-point junior eruption, Maiya Bergdorf awaited St. Mary’s to withdraw from the bishops in their building, erupting in the second half for a decisive victory of 73-51.

“We have fought against (Archbishop Williams) in the past,” said Spartans coach Jeff Newhall. “We made a lot of mistakes in the first game of the year. We were scored on the error line, 23-5. So, really the change in the game plan, if you want to call it that, just to keep on applying pressure, sticking out your hands and forcing them to make baskets. ”

Bergdorf was also a force in the post, as she added seven rebounds. The Spartans were also attacked by senior Gabby Torres, who finished with 13 points.

During the majority of the first half, the two programs traded buckets. After St. Mary’s (16-1) built a 22-13 lead with 6:50 left in the second quarter, Archbishop Williams (7-5) started to chip away, reducing the game to a four-point game.

While the final seconds ended, junior shot Alyssa Grossi forwards. The ball rattled around the edge and fell before the buzzer sounded, while St. Mary’s took a 33-25 advantage in break.

When the game resumed, the Spartans seized control and opened the third quarter with a 9-0 point to break things open at 42-25. First-year Yirsy Queliz awaits devastating devastation for the Spartans, forcing Archbishop Williams in multiple sales to spark things. St. Mary’s would from there kiss the coast, surpassing the Bishops, 19-10, in Stanza. By the time the fourth quarter rolled past, it was a 52-35 game, and the Spartans never looked back.

For Archbishop Williams, it was the Jess Knight show. The go-to-star of the bishops had a double-double and dropped 23 points while stacking 16 boards.

Late in the third quarter, the senior center took a deep breath while preparing for a free throw. When she released it, the ball swung through the net. The gym suddenly burst out and Knight’s teammates stormed her. She had just darkened 1,000 career points and was the first to do this for the program since Asiah Dingle completed the achievement in 2018.

“I’ve been looking forward to this moment since grade eight,” Knight said afterwards. “And when I saw Asiah Dingle get her thousandth, I wanted it even more. So it was really exciting. ”

Knight became the 16th member of the program to achieve the goal.

“She has earned it,” said Bishop Coach Matt Mahoney. “She works hard for everything she gets. Nothing is ever easy for her. She has to beat every match and just keeps on fighting. ”

After last night it seems that the title of the St. Mary’s Catholic Central League is losing at this point. Although the ranking within the competition can still be close, the Spartans have proved invincible in recent weeks.

“We knew what we were dealing with,” Newhall said. “She beat us in the first game of the year and we have since won 16 in a row. But we had one loss in the league, with Cathedral they had two. So we knew they were going to play with some desperation. We can do it not make up for the last game in the first quarter, you can’t put them away in the first quarter, just sort of having to endure the storm, and then get into a groove, and I thought we did pretty well . ”