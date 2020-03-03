St. Mary’s edges Shrewsbury in Div. 1 women tourney

WATERTOWN — It took some late activity heroics, but fifth-rated St. Mary’s scored deep into the third time period to appear away with a 2-1 victory about No. 12 Shrewsbury in 1st-round action of the Div. one match at Ryan Arena in Watertown.

St. Mary’s will move on to participate in Woburn in the Div. one quarterfinal at O’Brien Rink in Woburn this Friday.

“They’re just one of the better teams that we’ve played all year,” stated St. Mary’s head mentor Frank Pagliuca. “I’m just very pleased of us, we grinded that get out. It was a difficult earn from a challenging staff and we’re transferring on.”

With the score knotted at one-one in the remaining frame, freshman Jenna Chaplain took a wrist shot from the prime of the slot via site visitors that was tipped by freshman Maggie Pierce and stopped by Colonial net minder Riley MacCausland, but Pierce retained combating for the rebound and jammed it household, building it 2-1 with just three: 36 to go.

“I received on her a minor bit in the next interval,” Pagliuca claimed. “She responded in a massive way in the 3rd off Jenna’s shot. … Our emphasis was to get it to the net and get site visitors in front of her.”

Trailing by a aim and on the ability enjoy late in the next, Shrewsbury (14-six-two) senior Grace Felicio cut throughout the offensive blue line into the significant slot and stepped into a slap shot that defeat Spartan goalie Rhyan Pitari (13 saves) 5-gap to even the score with two: 16 remaining in the body.

The Spartans (16-two-4) opened the scoring seven: 33 into the contest when Pierce (intention, guide) dropped a pass to senior blue liner Megan Parthum (intention, assist) who fired a wrist shot from the level in excess of the blocker of MacCausland (21 will save) to make it 1-.