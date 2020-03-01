St. Mirren – 2 Aberdeen

Lewis Ferguson’s beautiful final despatched Aberdeen to his ninth semifinal in seven seasons below Derek McInnes.

Ferguson strike the exterior of the boot in the seventh moment ahead of the penalty of the time of detention of substitute Sam Cosgrove sealed a two- victory for the William Hill Scottish Cup more than St Mirren in Paisley.

St. Mirren paid for a sluggish begin as Aberdeen gave absent nothing in the back again to keep on and reserve his put in Hampden in early April.

The only inconvenience for the site visitors was an injury to the hamstrings of Scott McKenna, hours soon after his teammate from Scotland, the central John Souttar, endured a serious harm to Achilles throughout the victory of Hearts more than the Rangers.

Aberdeen threatened in the early stages when Curtis Primary headed for Dean Campbell’s no cost kick.

The going to supporters celebrated the confirmation of the Rangers’ departure from the match and before long cheered their crew up front once again.

Image:

St Mirren & # 39 s Conor McCarthy is dejected right after the decline to Aberdeen



Matty Kennedy picked up a loose ball in the center line, sophisticated and entered by Ferguson, who strided a couple of strides and guided the ball by a slim space to the nearby upper corner.

St Mirren could not prevail in the recreation at all in the initial half hour and his only glimpse of purpose in the very first 50 % came at the previous minute. Central Conor McCarthy shot down Cammy MacPherson’s 10-lawn cost-free kick, but Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis hit the ball ahead of him.

The hosts replaced striker Alex Jakubiak with finish Kyle McAllister at the break and started out with the front foot. Aberdeen shed McKenna 7 minutes afterwards with Michael Devlin using his position.

Aberdeen nearly eradicated the competitiveness when Principal scored a header from the heart of Niall McGinn, but the ahead was flagged offside in a close call.

Lewis manufactured his to start with help save just soon after the hour mark when he put away the effort and hard work of Jamie McGrath about a extensive length and St Mirren, with McAllister looking for openings, dominated possession.

Saints chief Jim Goodwin sent Seifedin Chabbi in January for his debut, but the home crew even now struggled to locate a vanguard.

Dons’ substitute, Sam Cosgrove, skipped a first rate option with two minutes remaining, but soon achieved his aim.

McCarthy gifted the ball at the bottom of his possess fifty percent and Sam Foley knocked down Cosgrove. The ahead was positioned at residence to continue his report of scoring a penalty in each spherical of the match.