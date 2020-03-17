St. Patrick’s Day mild demonstrate to go on as prepared, stay stream obtainable

Social distancing strongly encouraged for people arranging to go to

SPOKANE, Clean. – Even with the new closures of corporations and cancellations of occasions owing to the coronavirus pandemic, Riverfront Park will carry on with its St. Patrick’s Working day light-weight clearly show at the park pavilion Tuesday evening.

The mild display that’ll convert the historic pavilion green will get underway at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Riverfront Park will be streaming the mild demonstrate on its Fb page for anyone who wishes to continue to be at home. For those scheduling to attend in man or woman, the park is strongly encouraging the apply of social distancing – supplying yourself 6 feet of space among you and upcoming closest individual.

