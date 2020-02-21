[St. Paul academics vote on strike – Up Information Information]

MINNEAPOLIS (Up Information Info) – The instructors of San Pablo voted in favor of going on strike.

The lecturers union says a strike day will be announced upcoming week.

They have been negotiating with the faculty district since final spring about apps this sort of as psychological overall health personnel and interpreters in faculties.

The union went on strike for the very last time in 1946.

The superintendent issued a assertion Thursday evening, stating: “We are incredibly upset that our educators carry on on the path to strike. Our college students, people, co-employees and the neighborhood anticipate us all to work alongside one another and stay away from a strike, and that is what I am dedicated to do. "