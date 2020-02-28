st.-pete-guy-devastated,-fears-his-beloved-beagle-may-well-be-stolen

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Dwayne Fennell admits, he’s an emotional basketcase. His beagle Peanut went lacking this morning and he thinks she was stolen.

Fennell life in a 2nd-flooring condominium on 4th Street South in St. Petersburg cleaning his apartment on his working day off.

When he stepped exterior to toss absent some trash in the dumpster, and Peanut followed. Fennell had only missing sight of her for a minute and she was gone.

Fennell suggests he noticed a blue sedan about that time and read a motor vehicle door slam shut.

“She is very nicely qualified, and I know she would never ever wander off,” stated Fennell “And I know whoever that was, they took her.”

What’s the most heartbreaking for Fennell, Peanut was his mother’s doggy, she experienced recently handed absent and it was her desire that he consider care of her doggy.

“It hurts, You know that is cold, stealing someone’s pet. That was the past factor I had of my mother. I used to not feel thoroughly on your own in there. I utilised to experience like my mother was with me when I noticed the puppy,” mentioned Fennell with tears rolling down his cheek. “Now I’m on your own my mother’s gone and the very last factor I had from her is gone.”

Fennell invested the working day roaming the neighborhood and publishing fliers at local firms. He’s even scraped collectively a $50 greenback reward for Peanut’s secure return. He’s also scouring the world-wide-web to see if she turns up for sale or up for adoption at any local shelter.

His one particular regret: not receiving Peanut microchipped.

“And I must have acquired her, we never ever obtained her chipped,” said Fennell. “Here’s a lesson for any one that has a canine get your canine fully chipped. I uncovered a major lesson I might not ever see her again mainly because I in no way took the time.”