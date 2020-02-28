st.-pete-male-to-be-reunited-with-shed-beagle

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE | A girl contacted 8 On Your Facet and reported she spotted Peanut on the road and picked her up. She options to return the dog to Fennell Friday early morning.

Make sure you look at back for an update on this story.

Original Story | Dwayne Fennell admits, he’s an psychological basketcase. His beagle Peanut went lacking this early morning and he thinks she was stolen.

Fennell life in a next-flooring condominium on 4th Road South in St. Petersburg cleaning his apartment on his working day off.

When he stepped outside the house to throw away some trash in the dumpster, and Peanut adopted. Fennell had only dropped sight of her for a instant and she was long gone.

Fennell suggests he noticed a blue sedan about that time and listened to a automobile door slam shut.

“She is very nicely properly trained, and I know she would in no way wander off,” mentioned Fennell “And I know whoever that was, they took her.”

What’s the most heartbreaking for Fennell, Peanut was his mother’s pet dog, she had a short while ago handed away and it was her wish that he acquire treatment of her puppy.

“It hurts, You know that is cold, thieving someone’s pet. That was the previous point I experienced of my mom. I made use of to not really feel totally by yourself in there. I utilised to come to feel like my mom was with me when I saw the doggy,” mentioned Fennell with tears rolling down his cheek. “Now I’m on your own my mother’s long gone and the last detail I had from her is absent.”

Fennell spent the day roaming the neighborhood and putting up fliers at local firms. He’s even scraped with each other a $50 dollar reward for Peanut’s safe and sound return. He’s also scouring the internet to see if she turns up for sale or up for adoption at any community shelter.

His a person regret: not obtaining Peanut microchipped.

“And I should have acquired her, we in no way bought her chipped,” reported Fennell. “Here’s a lesson for anyone that has a pet get your puppy fully chipped. I discovered a huge lesson I could possibly not ever see her yet again mainly because I hardly ever took the time.”