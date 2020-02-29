st.-pete-man-leaves-4,-5,-7-year-old-home-alone-to-meet-14-year-old-for-sex,-police-say

ST. PETERSBURG (WFLA) — A 37-year-old St. Petersburg man was arrested after he left his three children home alone so he could meet up with a 14-year-old for sex, arrest reports state.
Police arrested Robert Michael Berry Wednesday afternoon when he showed up to a Holiday Inn hotel to meet an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old child.
The arrest report says Berry started chatting with what he thought was a minor on a messaging app called Skout. Police said Berry admitted to the sexually explicit chat he engaged in on the app.
Berry was also charged with child neglect for leaving his 4, 5, and 7-year-old child home alone while meeting the minor.
Police charged Berry with three counts of child neglect, unlawful use of a cellphone, and traveling to meet a minor.
