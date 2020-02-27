st.-pete-police,-atf-searching-for-‘dangerous’-fugitive-involved-in-2-murders

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are hoping the public can help identify and locate a wanted “dangerous” fugitive.

Police say 42-year-old Kermon Williams of St. Pete along with his brothers James Higgs and Jhaphre Higgs were all indicted on Jan. 23 by a federal grand jury in relation to the murders of Roger Ford and Tywan Armstrong on Jan. 21, 2019, in St. Petersburg.

The Higgs brothers are currently in federal custody and Williams remains at large.

Williams is considered to be armed and dangerous and believed to be in the Tampa Bay area.

Police say Williams is 5 feet 11 inches tall and has an average build.

ATF and St. Petersburg Police Department are offering up a $7,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of Williams.

All three men are being charged with the following:

Conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire

Murder-for-hire, and aiding and abetting the same

Drug trafficking conspiracy

Attempt to possess a controlled substance

Use of a firearm during and in relation to drug trafficking crimes, resulting in the two murders, or aiding and abetting the same

If you have any information please call ATF at 888-283-8477, contact St. Pete PD at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD plus your tip to TIP411.

