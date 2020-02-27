st.-pete-police,-atf-searching-for-‘dangerous’-fugitive-involved-in-2-murders

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are hoping the public can help identify and locate a wanted “dangerous” fugitive.
Police say 42-year-old Kermon Williams of St. Pete along with his brothers James Higgs and Jhaphre Higgs were all indicted on Jan. 23 by a federal grand jury in relation to the murders of Roger Ford and Tywan Armstrong on Jan. 21, 2019, in St. Petersburg.
The Higgs brothers are currently in federal custody and Williams remains at large.
Williams is considered to be armed and dangerous and believed to be in the Tampa Bay area.
Police say Williams is 5 feet 11 inches tall and has an average build.
ATF and St. Petersburg Police Department are offering up a $7,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of Williams.
All three men are being charged with the following:
- Conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire
- Murder-for-hire, and aiding and abetting the same
- Drug trafficking conspiracy
- Attempt to possess a controlled substance
- Use of a firearm during and in relation to drug trafficking crimes, resulting in the two murders, or aiding and abetting the same
If you have any information please call ATF at 888-283-8477, contact St. Pete PD at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD plus your tip to TIP411.
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
St. Pete PD, ATF press conference on wanted ‘dangerous’ fugitive
Feeding Minds: Bay area school opens food pantry
SPCA Florida sending kittens from Lakeland to Chicago
Bay area school districts address concerns about Coronavirus
Road Rants: Timeline and details of SR-52 widening in Pasco County
Thursday Morning Forecast
Could thousands of global visitors arriving for Spring Break expose Tampa Bay to coronavirus?
2 dead at Largo apartment complex, suspect in custody
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Cortez Road in Bradenton
Body camera video captures arrest of woman accused of making bomb in Tampa Walmart
Tampa Bay area pediatric cancer patient dances with Diddy on Ellen Show
Euclid Ave. reopens after railroad repairs
Trending Stories