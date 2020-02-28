st.-petersburg-caretaker-stole-1000’s-from-aged-affected-individual,-law-enforcement-say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police introduced information Friday about a caretaker who they say stole hundreds of pounds from an aged affected person in excess of the earlier couple a long time.

Law enforcement say 28-year-previous Shantel Byrd was the dwelling health aide for the sufferer for far more than a few yrs. The target is a 72-year-previous lady who endured a stroke and is now paralyzed on the ideal aspect of her system, officers say. Byrd would pay a visit to her property to deliver guidance with day by day residing requirements. The two Byrd and the victim stay in St.Petersburg.

An arrest report claims the aged woman’s credit rating card was stolen and made use of in about 433 fraudulent transactions for $34,060.78. Right now, law enforcement say they can prove Byrd utilised the victim’s debit card 168 moments. The arrest report claims those people transactions for $10,530.48 had been for motor vehicle payments, utility payments, cell cellphone payments, jail mobile payments to her boyfriend, payment for her boyfriend’s site visitors citation, cafe expenses and on the web buying.

Police say Byrd also stole the woman’s debit card and fraudulently transferred $4,200 from the victims conserving account to a examining account. In addition to applying the victim’s credit and debit cards, arrest stories say Byrd also made use of her social stability variety, ID and checks.

Byrd is experiencing 4 rates including the exploitation of elderly or disabled grownup, fraud use of individual ID information and fraudulent development of individual ID.

Law enforcement say Byrd is presently used by Often Trusted Inc. Property Well being Care, a St. Petersburg firm that gives property wellness care and nurses.

Byrd is at the moment currently being held on a $70,00 bond. She is sent to appear ahead of a decide Friday afternoon.

