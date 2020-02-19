[st.-petersburg-girl-going-through-baby-neglect-cost-involving-10-thirty-day-period-outdated-toddler-female]

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg lady is guiding bars going through two counts of child neglect involving a 10-thirty day period outdated toddler girl.

Investigators say 24-year previous Kierra Lang lives in the Jordan Park housing space. On Monday, the administration done a walkthrough of her home and found the baby on the next flooring with no a person seeing her. The baby also appeared malnourished and was in a filthy diaper.

In accordance to the arrest report, the child also experienced a damaged bone in her decrease leg.

The professionals contacted law enforcement who had been finally capable to get in touch with Lang. Lang explained to investigators, a close friend was intended to be watching the little one whilst she did laundry.

Yolanda Fernandez, with the St. Petersburg Police Department, could not say how very long the baby experienced been still left alone. She did notify 8 on Your Side, that little one and two some others were taken into custody by the Department of Children and Families.

Lang remains in the Pinellas County jail on a $40,00 bond.