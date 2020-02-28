st.-petersburg-person-devastated-his-beloved-beagle-might-be-stolen

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Dwayne Fennell admits, he’s an emotional basketcase. His beagle Peanut went missing this early morning and he thinks she was stolen.

Fennell lives in a next-flooring condominium on 4th Avenue South in St. Petersburg cleansing his apartment on his working day off.

When he stepped outdoors to throw absent some trash in the dumpster, and Peanut adopted. Fennell experienced only misplaced sight of her for a moment and she was long gone.

Fennell says he observed a blue sedan about that time and listened to a car or truck door slam shut.

“She is extremely effectively qualified, and I know she would hardly ever wander off,” reported Fennell “And I know whoever that was, they took her.”

What’s the most heartbreaking for Fennell, Peanut was his mother’s puppy, she experienced a short while ago handed absent and it was her wish that he take treatment of her canine.

“It hurts, You know that is cold, stealing someone’s pet. That was the previous factor I had of my mother. I utilised to not experience fully on your own in there. I utilised to feel like my mother was with me when I saw the doggy,” explained Fennell with tears rolling down his cheek. “Now I’m by yourself my mother’s gone and the past detail I experienced from her is gone.”

Fennell used the day roaming the neighborhood and publishing fliers at nearby enterprises. He’s even scraped with each other a $50 dollar reward for Peanut’s risk-free return. He’s also scouring the world-wide-web to see if she turns up for sale or up for adoption at any community shelter.

His a person regret: not acquiring Peanut microchipped.

“And I must have obtained her, we under no circumstances bought her chipped,” said Fennell. “Here’s a lesson for everyone that has a pet get your puppy absolutely chipped. I acquired a significant lesson I may not at any time see her once again because I never ever took the time.”