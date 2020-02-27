St. Vincent announces new ‘STV.OV’ clothing line

St. Vincent has confirmed that she has a new apparel line on the way.

The musician, AKA Annie Clark, posted a preview of the clothing label on her Twitter web site very last evening (February 26). “STV.OV coming before long,” she wrote, as effectively as delivering a cellular phone amount for admirers to get in touch with to acquire “more information”.

Now, in a new Tweet, Clark confirmed that she’s collaborated with Outdoor Voices on a new sporting assortment.

Clark wrote: “I am quite thrilled to announce my clothing collaboration @OutdoorVoices! It may well appear as a shock to some, but crew athletics & exercising have been a substantial part of my life considering the fact that I was young. I have experimented with just about every manner of workout dresses & under no circumstances observed the excellent fit or layout.

“So when OV, A Texas-primarily based, feminine-launched-and-operate-business, approached me about collaborating, I was thrilled! I hope you men get pleasure from it. I assume you will. If you never, I’m positive I’ll hear about that, far too.”

Previously in the working day, fans who known as up the number described hearing a pre-recorded information from Clark, as perfectly as “strange” other messages and maintain tunes.

St. Vincent will converse at SXSW 2020 next thirty day period. Sleater-Kinney‘s Carrie Brownstein will be in dialogue with the musician to go over their forthcoming movie The Nowhere Inn.

The rock mockumentary, directed by Invoice Benz, follows Clark as she attempts to make a driving-the-scenes documentary with the intention to “both reveal and revel in the unadorned real truth driving her on-stage persona.”

Last month, St. Vincent introduced her remix of Beck‘s ‘Uneventful Days’.

“I guess I was listening to a whole lot of ’70s Herbie and WAR at the time and wondering how substantially funk was inside me, far too.” the musician described in an accompanying assertion. “I despatched it to Beck and he dug it, but he said ‘it must be three bpm quicker.’ And what do you know? HE WAS SO Right. It built all the distinction in the groove.”