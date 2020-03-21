St Vincent Medical Center in Los Angeles to be used to treat coronavirus patients – News Los Angeles – News News

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – California’s veracity health system announced Friday that the recently closed St. Vincent Medical Center in Westlake County will be transformed into a state hospital to treat COVID-19 patients.

“We are pleased to partner with the State of California to address this urgent public health need,” the non-profit said in a statement. “We remain committed to supporting our staff, our patients and the communities where we serve in this difficult time.”

The nonprofit health system said in a statement that the agreement will allow the state to rent the hospital and determine its best use to help address the outbreak in Los Angeles County.

“I am delighted that Governor (Gavin) Newsom is using state resources to reuse the recently closed St Vincent Medical Center at a COVID-19 Treatment Center,” Council Member Mitch O’Farrell said. “I’ve traveled to Sacramento to meet with the Governor’s Office on four different occasions in recent months to advocate for site reuse to house homeless people. With everything back due to the coronavirus pandemic, I can’t think of a faster and more urgent goal for St. Vincent’s Hospital in District 13 “.

Under the agreement approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Verity will also continue to operate the Seton Medical Center in the Daly Center and, in collaboration with the State, make available beds and services for the evaluation and treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Verity also owns and operates St. Medical Center. Francis in Los Angeles County, which will provide care for COVID-19 patients and the community at large.

The truth presented for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in August 2018.