St. Vincent teases new ‘STV.OV’ clothes line

St. Vincent has teased the arrival of ‘STV.OV’, which appears to be the title of her new clothing line.

The musician, AKA Annie Clark, posted a preview of the apparel label on her Twitter website page last night (February 26).

“STV.OV coming soon,” she wrote, as very well as providing a cell phone quantity for fans to phone to acquire “more information”.

Followers who have identified as up the quantity have noted hearing a pre-recorded concept from Clark, as perfectly as “strange” other messages and maintain audio.

Clark’s new enterprise seems to be in collaboration with the recreational clothes firm Outside Voices, who posted the very same info on their Twitter account yesterday.

A launch date for the St. Vincent clothing line has nonetheless to be confirmed.

St. Vincent will talk at SXSW 2020 next thirty day period. Sleater-Kinney‘s Carrie Brownstein will be in conversation with the musician to go over their forthcoming movie The Nowhere Inn.

The rock mockumentary, directed by Monthly bill Benz, follows Clark as she makes an attempt to make a behind-the-scenes documentary with the intention to “both expose and revel in the unadorned reality at the rear of her on-phase persona.”

Past thirty day period, St. Vincent released her remix of Beck‘s ‘Uneventful Days’.

“I guess I was listening to a ton of ’70s Herbie and WAR at the time and asking yourself how significantly funk was within me, far too.” the musician defined in an accompanying statement. “I sent it to Beck and he dug it, but he mentioned ‘it should be 3 bpm speedier.’ And what do you know? HE WAS SO Appropriate. It created all the variance in the groove.”