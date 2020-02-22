[stability-video-captures-jail-inmate’s-fall-by-way-of-ceiling-through-escape-endeavor]

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A security digicam captured footage of a jail inmate’s apparent escape attempt from a holding area that finished with her slipping by a ceiling and landing head-to start with in a trash can.

Jessica Boomershine, 42, was billed with escape and vandalism subsequent the episode late previous month, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Workplace in Ohio. Her lawyer, Kyle Lennen, declined to comment Friday.

Jail stability online video exhibits Boomershine climbing up a holding space wall Jan. 21 as other inmates observe, and then transferring out of sight. A few seconds later on, sections of ceiling tiles slide to the flooring. Boomershine’s legs then look, and guards pull her down. She ends up head-1st in a trash can that then ideas above.

Boomershine was in jail on expenses of kidnapping and robbing an 85-yr-previous Dayton-spot gentleman very last thirty day period, information present. She and a co-defendant broke into the man’s house after conference him at a on line casino, in accordance to prosecutor Mat Heck.

The pair took the man’s gun, compelled him to supply the code to his lender card, withdrew cash from his account, put him in the trunk of his automobile and then abandoned the automobile around a trash facility, the prosecutor’s office claimed. The male escaped and was later on found inside of the trash facility.