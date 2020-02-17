[Stacey Abrams Tells The Check out She ‘Absolutely’ Sees Herself Working For President 1 Working day]

Stacey Abrams stated she wants to a single working day provide as president of the United States in an visual appearance on The Watch Monday.

Abrams has been floated as a possible choose for vice president considering the fact that she dropped the race for governor of Georgia in 2018. In her next overall look on The Check out because, she was questioned about her political aspirations by Whoopi Goldberg.

“A good deal of folks want to see you on that ticket, very first as vice president,” Goldberg said.

“Of program I would be honored to operate for vice president with the nominee,” Abrams replied.

“It would be doing a disservice to each individual lady of coloration, each and every female of ambition, each and every youngster who desires to imagine beyond their recognised area for me to say no. Or to pretend, Oh no I really don’t want it. Of study course I want it. Of class I want to serve America. Of study course I want to be a patriot and do this operate, and so I say indeed,” she continued.

“You also see by yourself working as president far too,” Goldberg followed up.

“Oh definitely. Absolutely” Abrams claimed. “I want to do very good and there is no stronger system than president of the United States and that is a placement I want to one day keep.”

Observe earlier mentioned, by way of ABC.