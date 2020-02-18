[stacked-undercard-set-for-vergil-ortiz-jr.-vs-samuel-vargas-bill]

RINGSIDE 18/02/2020

The most dominant mounting power in the welterweight division returns to the ring as Vergil Ortiz Jr. (15-, 15 KOs) defends his WBA Gold Welterweight Title versus Samuel Vargas (31-five-2, 14 KOs) in a 12-spherical primary occasion.

Ortiz Jr. will headline a stacked card in his adoptive house of Southern California that will also attribute Pablo Cesar “El Demoledor” Cano, Azat “Crazy A” Hovhannisyan, Rashidi “Speedy” Ellis, Seniesa “Superbad” Estrada and much more!

The party will consider area Saturday, March 28 at the “Fabulous” Discussion board in Inglewood, Calif. and will be streamed reside completely on DAZN.

Ticket details for the occasion will be declared soon.

“When men and women think of the foreseeable future of the welterweight division, 1 title stands out, and that is Vergil Ortiz Jr.,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO at Golden Boy. “Simply set, this kid is special. His talent, speed and energy established him apart from any other fighter who is transferring up the 147-pound rankings. Don’t miss a different spectacular knockout overall performance at the Discussion board or reside on DAZN!”

Given that debuting as a experienced in 2016, Ortiz Jr. has knocked out every single opponent in sight. The indigenous of Grand Prairie, Texas, who has roots in Michoacan, Mexico, will participate in his very first battle of the yr following halting Mauricio “El Maestro” Herrera, Antonio “Relentless” Orozco and Brad “King” Solomon in a breathtaking 2019. The 21-calendar year-outdated knockout artist ideas to do the same in 2020, but Vargas stands in his way.

“I’m fired up to be returning against Samuel Vargas,” reported Vergil Ortiz Jr. “He’s a challenging fighter with a large amount of expertise, so I know that my talent and abilities are likely to be place to a tough take a look at. I’m also content to be fighting in Los Angeles at these types of a historic venue where lots of legends in the activity have fought. I adore this city, and I like the persons below, so I’m heading to operate extremely difficult to accomplish to the finest of my capabilities on March 28.”

Vargas is recognized as a person of the hardest challenges in any division. The 30-12 months-outdated native of Bogota, Colombia has faced a who’s who of welterweight boxers, such as Amir “King” Khan, Luis Collazo, Danny “Swift” Garcia and Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. Vargas plans to engage Ortiz Jr. in a war, a little something he has nevertheless to come across.

“Throughout my vocation, I have always taken the problems that other fighters in the division really don’t want, and that is particularly what I’m executing again,” said Samuel Vargas. “Vergil Ortiz Jr. is a single of the brightest youthful stars in boxing, but he hasn’t had to go by a war however. I have proven that I’m ready to go by way of hell in that ring, so if Ortiz is every little thing he’s hyped up to be, he improved be on point March 28 due to the fact I know I will.”

In the co-most important function, Pablo Cesar “El Demoledor” Cano (33-seven-one, 23 KOs) will place his WBC Worldwide Silver Super Light-weight Title on the line versus Michael “The Artist” Perez (25-3-two, 11 KOs) of Newark, N.J. in a 12-spherical fight.

Azat “Crazy A” Hovhannisyan (18-three, 15 KOs) will struggle for the vacant WBA Interim Super Bantamweight Championship from Jose Sanmartin (30-5-one, 20 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia in 12-round clash.

Welterweight contender Rashidi “Speedy” Ellis (22-, 14 KOs) of Lynn, Mass. will protect his WBA Continental Americas Welterweight Title towards Sergio Ortega (21-two, 15 KOs) of Mexicali, Mexico in a 10-rounder.

Seniesa “Superbad” Estrada (18-, 7 KOs) of East Los Angeles, Calif. will make the initially protection of her WBA Interim Flyweight Title in a 10-round battle.

Christopher Pearson (17-two, 12 KOs) of Tortwood, Ohio will take part in a 10-spherical middleweight bout.

Raul “Cougar” Curiel (eight-, six KOs) of Tampico, Mexico will confront Steve “Manos de Oro” Villalobos (eight-, six KOs) of Mount Vernon, Clean. in a 10-round welterweight clash involving two younger prospective clients.

Irish prospect Aaron “Silencer” McKenna (10-, 6 KOs) will return in an 8-round tremendous welterweight clash.

Chris “Milly” Ousley (12-, nine KOs) of Chicago will open up the evening in an eight-spherical middleweight fight versus Jarvis Williams (8-two-one, five KOs) of St. Louis.

Ortiz vs. Vargas is a 12-spherical struggle for the WBA Gold Welterweight Title offered by Golden Boy. The party is sponsored by Hennessy “Never Quit. Hardly ever Settle.” The function will take position Saturday, March 28 at the “Fabulous” Forum in Inglewood, Calif. and will be streamed stay solely on DAZN.