Staff at Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Morrisons and Asda share secrets about what employees do

Working in a large supermarket is rarely fun, with frozen hands piling up the shelves, frustrating customers and ugly uniforms.

The employees at Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Morrisons and Asda are a good group, always helpful despite the arduousness of their work – but it turns out that there are actually tons of things that the staff do, they prefer us, small buyers, never know.

KentLive spoke to former county employees, and they revealed all of the staff secrets that we could never have guessed.

Asda

“We see you people coming every day – and we judge you”

You have nothing better to do? I know it is.

“No, I don’t want to put things in the right place”

I’m not going to look through 300 spices. Turmeric comes in with cayenne pepper because I finished five minutes ago.

Do not use the ASDA Bernard Matthews 9 Turkey Dinosaur Packs

“Sorry, it’s out of stock”

Usually we say this because it’s on an inaccessible shelf or we’re not sure where it is. Probably our fault for not putting things in the right place …

“Just take it”

We’ve all let a customer take something away for free after they haven’t scanned, rather than delaying your queue to wait for a barcode to be retrieved.

“Oops”

We all broke something and shook our heads disapprovingly as we blame careless customers for our manager.

“We all cheat on tests”

We all cheated during a training session and shared answers with colleagues and also pretended to continue working on the test to avoid going back to the workshop.

Wow, the refreshment of Challenge 25 took centuries!

“Go to Morrisons”

Yes, we all advise customers to go to a rival store for the product they are looking for if you think it might be useful to them, even if they know it is a cardinal retail sin.

Sue us.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s used incorrect labeling on this product

“We can spot an informed customer one kilometer away”

Mainly because they’re swarming around any poor lawn that has a low-priced gun in their hand, claiming to have their legs on a platter of stale donuts, almost outdated yogurt, and 10 packets of questionable metallic bacon.

Good deal.

“I do not know what you’re talking about”

True story, a lady at my checkout once invited me to see her husband’s new play, while describing the plot in front of 10 other people who were just trying to buy their basic fish pie and go back to the House.

Honestly, ma’am, I’m about as likely to see this coin as getting a free Nectar point voucher.

“We have to ask you if you want help with the packaging”

It’s not that we think you’re incompetent (we keep these thoughts for most self-checkout users) – it’s store policy that we need to ask for.

Are we doing a favor and politely refusing, however?

“We know you know what 10 items or less means”

No, it’s not okay for you to put your entire monthly store in my basket only until the sign is there for a reason, folks. You are not special.

“Never ask me if my shift is over soon”

If my shift was soon over, I would smile. No it is not.

In fact, you just saw me arrive at the checkout and tell the person over there that it’s time to change shifts.

Why would I say that if it wasn’t that I had just started? I’ll be here for another eight hours, you moron.

“You couldn’t be more single if you tried”

So you want to buy a ready meal, four cans of John Smiths, a copy of Die Hard and a few handkerchiefs.

I wonder what your social life is like.

“I see you have planned your evening”

Usually around Valentine’s Day, hundreds of men arrive with the exact same shopping list.

The cheapest flowers possible (preferably red), a card, chocolate, a cheap bottle of Prosecco and condoms. Delicious.

She is for a real treat, you old romantic.

“Never say” Oh actually, I have 3p “”

You are not useful because it complicates everything. Once we have put in the cash what you gave us, you cannot give us any extra because it would mean to calculate in our heads this change to return to you.

Have you ever tried to do math after a mind-boggling day of product scanning, madam? HAVE YOU GOT? It simply cannot be done.

“My manager doesn’t care either”

Oh no, the green pepper you picked up is slightly bruised. Well, in that case, put it back and take another one.

Do not come to me with your pepper and inform me that it is bruised, because I have never cared for anything less in my life.

In fact, don’t hesitate to talk to my manager about it because I guarantee that he will look at you like the moron that you are.

“I hate you”

Pretty self-explanatory, this one.

Just don’t be a terrible customer and we will continue to pretend to accept you.

“No, it’s not free if it doesn’t scan”

But good joke, however, and it is the first time that someone has made this remark so well made to everyone involved.

No, what it really means is that we’re going to have to sit here in awkward silence while I call a supervisor to get another pack of Quorn bacon.

But do you know what is free? My instant hatred.

“No, we have no vegan alternative”

It’s a rib eye steak, ma’am.

It’s the meat and fish aisle, where we usually store meat and fish if you can believe it. You just went through the vegetables section to ask me this question.

If you want a rib eye steak, you may have chosen the wrong lifestyle.

“Should I tell your child for you?”

Oh no, poor little Olivia was not allowed to have the Peppa Pig chocolate lollipop.

Fortunately, Olivia has a plan. She will scream and cry for an hour until you give in and almost hit her nose.

If you don’t, I will. Shut up, Olivia.

“I’m only going to pretend to look in the back”

Honestly, the only reason a retail worker agrees to go “look behind the back” is so they can go into the store and text their friends about the annoying customer who just asked them to go look in the back.

Have you ever seen a store in a supermarket? I’m more likely to find Oz than find your Gillette razor-free soy alternative.

“If you spoil my screen, I will hurt you”

Ah finally, I restocked the organic coconuts (seriously, they exist now) and the display looks amazing.

But, oh wait, this is organic Penelope and her three kids, Marmaduke, Tofu and Lentil, and, of course, they all want to drink a coconut.

But they don’t just want a coconut, they want to look at each coconut while moving the entire display until Picasso paints it with their eyes closed.

Tesco

Girls behaving badly at Tesco

“My lunch is not a free Tesco meal offer, I assure you”

Go for lunch and find yourself short of a few pounds, then you opt for the Tesco Everyday Value thick sliced ​​bread that your managers have generously left in the staff room.

“That sigh you give when a customer begs you to drop a few pennies”

The last box of 10 fish sticks was opened – it’s probably just a damaged box, but hey, I’m going to cut 10% to avoid the drama.

“The charge of 5p for a transport bag is certainly not my fault”

Roll your eyes when a customer blames Tesco for charging the 5p plastic bag – I’m all for saving the planet, but don’t take it on the messenger.

“Synchronization on the routines of loyal customers”

That’s right, Barbara. I see you shop weekly at 7 p.m. every Wednesday.

I saw you last week, and the week before that, and the week before that …

“I hate self service more than you”

And impatiently shaking your product in front of the scanner is not going to make my life easier.

I have the power to unlock these bad boys, and the flashing red light above you has already told me that you need my help.

“I know we have three minutes left to open, but I can’t unlock the doors just because you’re here”

You’re ahead, it’s great. But unfortunately, when we open at 7 a.m., it means 7 a.m. I’m sorry if it’s raining or you’re cold. But looking at me with a face like thunder is not going to speed up this process.

“Blow and blow in the queue will not make me go faster to the checkouts”

I’m not going deliberately slowly – it’s just busy here.

“The fear of asking someone for ID – and then finding out there are 30 anyway”

Feel flattered that I’m asking you to prove that you’re old enough to buy this bottle of vodka, because I’m not doing it for fun.

“Tesco fleeces are incredibly comfortable”

They’re not the most flattering clothes to wear, but they are incredibly warm in these cold winter months.

“The frustration of the people who gather around you as you remove 30p from a packet of minced meat”

These yellow stickers come out, and buyers can smell them from a mile away.

“The crazy game you are playing trying to squeeze another cart mix box on the shelf so you can finally get it out of the cage”

We all know that these huge cages can get in the way, but removing the products from them is the real job.

Morrisons

Part of the recalled popcorn is sold to Morrisons

“Sometimes I don’t even know where things are”

We have to get you to the thing you are looking for.

I don’t want to walk you down the right aisle to help you find the exact item you’re looking for, but I have to.

Sometimes I don’t even know where things are – especially the obscure stuff.

“Know that you don’t have something, but still look behind your back”

When you ask us to check something in the store, we are not actually looking.

Or if we do, we also take a little break in the back. It is deserved.

“We hide in the warehouse when the store is dead”

Working the graveyard change comes with certain advantages.

One of them is hiding in the warehouse with your other colleagues.

“Sometimes we eat food”

A celebration box broke and exploded throughout the workshop?

Oh no … I guess it happens in a discreet place in the warehouse to taste it later …

“Customers are a mess – and it’s boring”

No, please don’t worry as I clear up this broken bottle of red wine from the workshop.

Oh and you dropped a can of dog food down the next aisle? Cool, don’t worry about helping.

“But the worst are those who graze while shopping”

Those who pick up French sticks and eat half a bag of cookies before arriving at the checkout are absolutely immodest.

Then you need to touch the dirty package when you put it in the crate. Awesome.

“Everyone hates being on the boxes”

You have to interact more with people and there is nowhere to hide.

“Coping with inventory turnover is the worst job known to man”

It is so much easier to fill in all the new things up front.

Who cares if it becomes obsolete before buying it …

“No, we can’t give you things for free”

Even if he doesn’t scan.

We also can’t give you our discount, so stop asking.

“We see you trying to get to the store at 3:59 p.m. on a Sunday”

And yes, it made me lock the door a little faster.

“Need help packing?”

Please say no, we really want you to say no.

“If you blow me, I will go slower”

Huffing never brought anyone in and it certainly won’t make me scan your purchases faster.

“And if you’re rude to me, I’ll blow you in the head”

It’s just a therapeutic technique that we cashiers like to use when we really can’t say what we want to your face.

Instead, we will just smile openly and make you disappear with our minds …

“I don’t care about your age”

We have to identify you if you are under the age of 25 – because if we don’t and you are a minor, we are fined.

I don’t care when your birthday is or how many years you’ve been on the planet, it’s purely self-preservation and administration.

“Stay away from the salad bar”

It is not as fresh as you think.

“Yes, I have to pay for my lunch – stop asking”

It’s a mix between a greasy sausage sandwich from the staff canteen upstairs or the same meal you came to buy.

“If you hover near me while I cut food, I will go slower”

Hopefully 11 hours of rest is worth the extra five minutes of waiting, Sharon.

.