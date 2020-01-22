Staff Take Steps To Help Get Textbooks For Fresno City College Students

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – Students are entering a new semester at Fresno City College, and thanks to some changes, navigation has been made much easier by getting the books they need.

It was a busy morning at the Fresno City College bookstore, with dozens of students stopping to buy last-minute books for lessons. Many have said that last semester this was not the case.

“It was difficult with the stock, some books weren’t there and the staff wouldn’t recognize which edition was needed,” said rookie Jesus Carmona. “Sometimes there was my debit card because my financial aid was not working.”

The new outsourcing of university bookstores to a third party, Follett Higher Education, got off to a bumpy start in the fall semester.

“When you start a semester, about 30,000 students start,” said Dr. Paul Barnell, district chancellor of State Center Community College. “We have over 60,000 students each year, different students who attend our colleges, so a lot of people show up at once and want to get their books.”

The students complained that the books were not available and the financial aid vouchers were not accepted.

“There has been some confusion with the staff who don’t honor the good guys,” said Barnell. “As soon as we heard about it, we fixed it.”

Staff members say this semester is starting off better. At this point in the last six months, there were nearly 60 complaints of out-of-stock items at the FCC bookstore alone.

So far this semester, there have only been six courses affected in the State Center Community College district.

“(This semester has been) a lot easier,” said Carmona. “I was able to get in, get the books I needed, my credit card worked.”

Follette Higher Education offered a refund of $ 10,000 for late semester reading delays. However, it will have to be distributed among the five campuses in the district, the majority of the funds going to FCC.

