“Stagnation, quote;: hope fades for refugees in Malaysia as US closes door

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – In December, Saw Kaw Lar received an unexpected call.

“His case to go to the United States was withdrawn,” Myanmar refugee Karen from Myanmar recalled. “If there are other places for you, we’ll tell you.”

Instantly, his 10-year journey to relocate to the United States and his dream of a new life was over.

The call was from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the organization responsible for supporting millions of people forced to flee their countries of origin because of persecution, war or violence.

As of December 2019, of the almost 180,000 UNHCR registered refugees and asylum seekers in Malaysia, more than 150,000 were from Myanmar. This number does not include undocumented documents or those with pending applications.

My life is gone

Mohammad Rafiq, Rohingya refugee in Malaysia

The official number of refugees in the United States resettlement process is not publicly available, but refugee community leaders estimate that more than 10,000 Myanmar refugees are in the process of resettling in the United States through Malaysia.

As Saw Kaw Lar, many began the process more than 10 years ago. The refugee organization, which preferred to remain anonymous for fear of impact on resettlement issues, said that between November and January, about 100 refugees received phone calls from the UNHCR, informing them that their issues had been lifted by the United States resettlement. , without further clarification UNHCR did not respond to Al Jazeera’s request for comment

The cancellation of issues under way “will profoundly affect the refugee community and create great complexity in the near future,” the refugee community’s leadership group said. He said.

Worldwide, 70 million people remain forcibly displaced, including asylum seekers, refugees, and those within their country’s borders. In 2019, of the 1.4 million refugees estimated to be in dire need of resettlement, less than 70,000 had the opportunity.

Life on the edge

Refugees have little protection under Malaysian law, although the Pakapan Harapan government that collapsed last month had introduced measures to allow access to education and medical care.

Those who wait for UNHCR interviews, sometimes for years, are particularly vulnerable to arrests, arrests and extortion, and there are several ways to obtain legal employment. Many refugees rely heavily on voluntary services provided by their communities.

The decision to accept refugees submitted by the UNHCR for resettlement depends on the destination countries.

Refugees in Myanmar make up the bulk of the nearly 180,000 refugees in Malaysia, but with the United States closing its resettlement door, many have few opportunities to get started. (Emily Fishbein / Al Jazeera)

Between 2005 and 2017, UNHCR Malaysia submitted nearly 118,000 resettlement applications, of which 86 percent went to the United States.

In his final year at Barack Obama’s office, he set the refugee arrival limit for fiscal year 2017 at 110,000. In fiscal year 2018, Trump lowered that number to 30,000, the lowest limit set by any president since the U.S. UU. He began his official refugee resettlement program in 1980. In 2019, he settled on 18,000.

Salai H. Cung Hnin, from the Chin minority in Myanmar, said: “Being a refugee is not an opportunity. We just want to live in peace. If we settle in the United States, we will show love and kindness to others.”

For Cung Hnin, who arrived in Malaysia in 2011 and has been in the U.S. resettlement pipeline. UU. Since 2016, questions continue as to whether it will ever go away.

After completing an interview with the Resettlement Support Center, one of a series of background research interviews, in August 2018, told him to wait three months for his next interview with the Department of Homeland Security.

“So far I have sent many consultation letters, but no progress,” Cung Hnin said. “We are stuck in this transit country, feeling desperate and hopeless for the future.”

Few alternatives

Mohammad Rafiq, a Rohingya refugee who arrived in Malaysia by boat in 2007 and completed two resettlement interviews in the United States, also wonders about his options.

“My life is gone,” said Rafiq, who struggles to support his family through his income as a lawn mower and worries about educating his two children. “I told (the interviewers) about the suffering and the difficulties they face. It depends on them whether they take me or not.”

The United States is one of seven countries accepting refugees from Malaysia, but as the chances of relocation sit there, some are relying on other countries.

“Now the US government is not giving us the opportunity (to relocate),” said Saw Kaw Lar. “If I don’t go to the United States, I ask God to move to another country.”

The Refugee Leaders Organization said the UNHCR informed them that seven countries were accepting refugees sent for resettlement from third countries from Malaysia: the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the United Kingdom and South Korea.

However, many people are reluctant to withdraw their relocation requests to the US UU. Apply to move to another country because there is very little information on whether your application will be accepted or how long the process will take. Those who have already resettled their spouses or relatives in the United States also worry about whether to return again or when.

Despite fading hopes, Cung Hnin and his church community continue to pray.

“During the 2016 election, we pray for (Trump) to be a good person and bring peace to the world,” he said.

“Now, he doesn’t accept many refugees and I’m trapped in this country, but we still pray for the United States.”