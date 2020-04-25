Staley retired 49ers: ‘I gave everything in the game’

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Joe Staley announced his retirement Saturday after 13 seasons with the team, saying “my body is telling me it’s time.”

“Football is a physical sport and I put everything into the game and pushed my limits. Last season was a dream to be a part of, having the opportunity to pursue a Championship,” he wrote in an emotional statement to Instagram. “But, it was the hardest part for me and my family. My body was damaged with various injuries and a deteriorating neck condition, and constant discomfort affected every aspect of my life.” life.

The 49ers selected Staley, a Central Michigan product, with No. 28 overall picks of the 2007 NFL Draft. He played in all 16 regular season games eight times and 181 games overall.

A six-time Pro Bowl selection, he was named to the 2010 All-Decade Team. He will be replaced by Trent Williams’ offensive line, acquired in a trade with the Washington Redskins earlier on Saturday.

Staley, 35, said she decided to retire because she did not want to risk her future with her children Grace and Audrey.

“They are my world. To choose to play another season when my body says it’s over, and to risk my future with them and my ability to be the father I want to be, is to be selfish and careless,” he said. him.

He thanked the 49ers coach, teammates and fans, and told the York family, who owns the team, that one of his regrets was not winning a Super Bowl for them. San Francisco lost the title games following the 2012 and 2019 seasons.

“I wish to bring you the Lombardi Trophy in my 13 years here, and it is said to have fallen,” he wrote. “I will be forever grateful to your family for giving me the opportunity to represent the franchise and wear red and gold throughout my career. Thank you.”

Team CEO Jed York acknowledged Staley on Twitter, writing “Thanks for an amazing career Joe. You have always been part of the family.”

Staley said it was part of his plan.

“I look forward to being with the organization going forward and always having a great love for the San Francisco 49ers and the Bay Area,” Staley concluded. “While I was sad and frustrated with my time away, I left with a high head, knowing I had given it everything in the game.”

-Remove Level Media