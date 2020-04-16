Stan Kroenke to give Arsenal a cash injection with players who are close to agreeing to pay cuts

Stan Kroenke provides a large cash injection for Arsenal (SIPA USA / PA images)

According to reports, Stan Kroenke will give Arsenal a “large cash injection” to help the club fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Kroenke has been heavily criticized in the past by Arsenal supporters and was accused of insufficient investment in the club.

But according to MailOnline, the 72-year-old has a “guarantee” that he will inject millions into the club to help them financially until the season is suspended.

Kroenke, who is worth about $ 10 billion (£ 8 billion), also owns the Los Angeles Rams on the NFL side, while his wife owns the Denver Nuggets in the NBA and the Colorado Avalanche in the NHL.

Arsenal players talk to the club’s hierarchy to discuss a potential wage reduction when the season is stopped.

Apparently, Mikel Arteta has urged players to accept a 12.5% ​​reduction over the next 12 months, though this figure depends on whether they qualify for the Champions League next season.

Mikel Arteta was an important link between players and the Arsenal hierarchy (Getty Images)

According to The Athletic, Arsenal is now “very close” to reaching agreement with its players after Arteta’s intervention.

The report claims that 14 players from the first team were initially opposed to the club’s offer to reduce wages.

Team members are said to prefer deferment and they wanted a guarantee that the money would be used to pay for non-club staff.

