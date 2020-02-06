Stances Infiknit Collection socks are guaranteed for life and start at $ 15

Stance’s new INFIKNIT line starts at $ 14.99. (Attitude)

At the end of “Cavern”, Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio sings: “Whatever you do, take care of your shoes.”

Good advice if you ever find yourself at a Phish festival because there are many things on the floor – including porta potty mud and disenfranchised hippies – that you want to protect your shoes from.

Anastasio does not mention socks, an afterthought for many of us, who are often not cared for and are regularly worn in various dilapidated conditions.

With the new Infiknit sock line from Stance, this no longer has to be the case.

The Infiknit collection’s lifetime socks are made from a proprietary blend of nylon, cotton and wool that provides extreme durability in areas of the foot where friction is generally greatest.

In casual styles this is the case in the heel and toe, whereas in performance styles it is the case in the heel, in the toe, in the forefoot and sometimes even in the ankle.

This makes the socks extremely hard-wearing and guarantees that they will not tear, tear or form holes anywhere.

An illustration showing how the new socks are made. (Attitude)

The Infiknit stance socks cost $ 14.99 and are now available in both performance and casual styles.

While this price may seem a bit high for a pair of socks at first glance, it’s actually a pretty sensible question if you think you never have to pay to replace the socks if they start to look like a block of Swiss cheese ,

How exactly does the lifetime guarantee work? It’s really easy.

If a pair of Infiknit socks have a tear, tear or hole, Stance will replace them with the same pair or equivalent without asking if you can email photos of the problem to the company.

Even easier than that – and without having to wait four to six weeks for a replacement pair in the mail – Infiknit customers can also go to one of Stance’s 22 retail locations and have a personal exchange.

The Infiknit collection not only resolves the problem that you have to pay to replace torn socks, but also theoretically reduces the environmental impact of thrown away socks that are wound up in landfills.

“Holes suck, and they suck especially for the planet,” says Stance co-founder Taylor Shupe. “Socks with holes are thrown away and contribute to our landfill problems. Instead of developing technology that boosts consumption, we created something to contain it by doing something that lasts. We developed a number of textile innovations that set new standards in terms of comfort and performance, but Infiknit was Stance’s most rewarding innovation to date. “

Good for the planet, and actually good for your wallet, considering how much other crap you have probably spent $ 15 on last month (if you take care of Baby Yoda Bobblehead), Infiknit socks are a damn good thing ,

You also have more time to take care of your shoes.

