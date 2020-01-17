Stand up against mean acts of intolerance

Like a metastatic cancer, anti-Semitism has once again shown its ugly head and spread its ignorance through ignorance.

And it has escalated from words to actions, forcing Jews everywhere to reconsider every aspect of their daily lives.

After he had taken care of the bat mitzvah of his daughter Ava a few years ago, state Sen. Barry Finegold plans to do the same for his younger daughter, Ella. This time, however, he had to consider another important point: safety.

Unfortunately for many in the Jewish community it has become a fact.

Locally we just witnessed the latest example of this mindless, racist hatred.

That happened on Saturday in Billerica, when a mother took her son to a playground in the city on Andover Road and discovered that a swastika was sprayed on a container with baseball gear.

The woman, a member of the Jewish faith, contacted Rabbi Susan Abramson of Temple Shalom Emeth in Burlington about the steps to be taken.

She went to the police and then contacted other city leaders who, together with the Billerica Interfaith Association, issued a joint statement on Tuesday condemning racist graffiti and supporting the Jewish community.

Members of the Jewish faith have been the targets of hateful acts in the past. In March 2014, the city of Bedford tried to get a grip on a series of anti-Semitic incidents involving primary school children, including a game called “Jail the Jail”.

Recent attacks in New York and New Jersey have increased security issues at synagogues and other community meetings.

In 2018, the Anti-Defamation League registered 1,879 anti-Semitic incidents in this country, the third highest total since the organization started following incidents 40 years ago. Of that number, 265 were found in synagogues, Jewish community centers, and Jewish schools, according to the audit.

In Massachusetts, the number of reported hate crimes – including crimes motivated by race, religion and ethnicity – rose by nearly 10% in 2017 to a high point in 10 years. in Massachusetts on record, ‘second ranking until 2017.

That is why Senator Finegold supports the Commonwealth non-profit security subsidy program, which finances non-profit organizations at high risk of terrorist attacks or hate crimes by the state.

On January 6, the Charlie Baker government held a ceremonial signing of parts of the additional budget for fiscal 2019, increasing the available funding for the program by $ 1 million.

Various area synagogues are considering applying for subsidies.

Agudat Achim Congregation in Leominster has already made efforts to increase safety, according to President Scott Zibel. According to the grant program, the synagogue can be reimbursed for some of those costs, he said.

For Robin Frisch, president of Temple Emanuel of the Merrimack Valley in Lowell, it is heart-warming to see the state against hatred.

But both Frisch and Zibel said it was a challenge for Jewish faith organizations to prioritize safety while remaining open and hospitable to the community. It is something that Shalom Congregation in North Chelmsford is also struggling with, said Rabbi Shoshana Perry.

Like Finegold, Perry said she had never expected this level of anti-Semitism in the United States during her lifetime.

Although we can allocate state resources to strengthen security, we cannot legislate on ignorance and hatred of existence.

But we can all stand up and say that it is not tolerated.