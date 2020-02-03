Stand up for the constitution and vote for GOP senators

As a history teacher I had to explain to teens why the German Reichstag (parliament) in the early 1930s had willingly given up their power to Hitler. I explained that the nation had very little experience with democratically elected leaders or a representative government. The nation was humiliated in the peace treaty after WWI and many sought a savior for Germany.

Republican senators give their power away if they do not see that the budget they have built with taxpayers is used for the President’s personal gain and not for the purpose for which it was budgeted. The power of the wallet lies with Congress. When money was spent without their approval in the 1980s for the Nicaraguan Contras, people were charged and many went to jail. How is abuse of conference funds not a crime? How is blocking witnesses not a crime?

Republican senators are giving up their constitutional powers and have been blocking their mandatory hearing before the Supreme Court nominated Merrick Garland.

Anyone who votes to re-elect the president or to re-elect one of these Republican senators will vote against the Constitution and American democracy. People who do not vote do the same.

Jan Goldberg, Riverside

We need bold solutions to resolve Chicago inequality

Many of my students, most of whom are Black or Latinx, yearn for lessons that reflect their experiences and history. A classmate recently spoke about the Chicago Race Riot of 1919. When asked, none of my 150 juniors knew anything about the riots or their impact on race separation in Chicago. Inspirational stories about black contributions are also a huge gap in our curriculum.

For these and other reasons, the Chicago Teachers Union sponsors a Black Lives Matter on school week in the first week of February. Although Chicago has the second largest black population of any city in the country, a recent study from the University of Illinois at Chicago shows a loss of 350,000 black residents since 1980. The causes range from high unemployment, destruction of affordable housing, over -agressive police work, record hurdles and decades of rejection.

We must tackle the deep racial inequality that drives this move. Lift the state ban on rent control and restore foreclosed homes to offer all our 16,000 homeless students and their families a home. To tackle unemployment, work projects are starting to replace lead pipes and install solar panels in residential areas. Finally, our students deserve to be taught by educators in color. Why doesn’t every CPS graduate give a full ride at Chicago State University when they become a teacher?

Brave and daring solutions will demonstrate real support for Black Lives Matter in our schools, communities and city.

Jackson Potter, Brighton Park