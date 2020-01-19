Standing against a B.C. Pipeline removed from three provinces

Wet’suwet’en heads of state and their followers will not give way to anyone: not TC Energy, the company that is trying to build a $ 6.6 billion gas pipeline through Wet’suwet’en territory; not BC Prime Minister John Horgan, who announced on Monday, “Courts have confirmed that this project can and will continue”; and certainly not Justin Trudeau, who has announced the entire $ 40 billion LNG Canada terminal that would represent the pipeline as an environmentally conscious alternative to Chinese coal exports. A handful of hereditary chiefs who oppose the pipeline through their non-withdrawn land and have put in place blockades for years to prevent the construction of the 670 km pipeline, which they believe would irreparably damage their buried heritage, artifacts and the environment. The stance has not only conflicted with the Horgan government, but also with the elected leaders of Wet’suwet’en, who have signed agreements that will allow the project to be implemented. Still, supporters across Canada gathered last week to show solidarity with anti-pipeline leaders, including in Winnipeg, where more than 100 people performed a traditional dance on the corner of the legendary Portage-Main junction. “Canada has only been around for so long,” a supporter told CBC News. “The story that these people stand for and that we stand for goes back a long way, and that’s what needs to be understood.”

