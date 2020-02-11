RALEIGH – Another day, another Internet hoax. This time people are trying to make you think that something unique in the gravity of the Earth allows the brooms to stand on their own.

Really guys?

Gravity is not a spell from the wizarding world of Harry Potter. It is a constant and measurable force published for the first time by Issac Newton in 1687.

But still, online, some people have tried to convince others that something special about the gravity of the Earth right now allows the brooms to stand alone.

Okay, NASA said today is the only day that a broom can stand up on its own because of gravitational pull … I didn’t believe it at first, but OMG! 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/M0HCeemyGt

– mk (@mikaiylaaaaa) February 10, 2020

The truth is that brooms are sentient beings who can stand and walk on their own – no waiting, that’s not true. The truth is that brooms have a low center of gravity that allows them to balance their hair any day of the week.

Go forward. Try it yourself.

This broom hoax has been around for several years. It often appears around the vernal equinox (first day of spring), with people mistakenly claiming that the equinox does something special to the gravity of the Earth allowing the broom to work.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.