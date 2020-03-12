Standing on earthquake grounds, victims of riots in Delhi try to rebuild homes and lives – Delhi News

A small bag filled with the clothes of their six-month-old granddaughter is left in the Sanjay Kaushik three-storey building in Brijpuri, northeast Delhi, which was one of the hardest hit areas during the recent communal violence. His house, along with several other buildings in the area, was set on fire by a mob.

Kaushik, a wholesaler of cooking oil, renovated the house in 2017. The extent of the damage is such that it needs to be demolished, he said.

“We have spent so much money on its reconstruction. Now we have nothing left,” said wife Bhagwati Kaushik, holding her small bag tightly.

“A local builder said the building was not safe because the floors, internal power lines and pipelines were damaged. We will have to reconstruct,” Kaushik said.

Like Kaushik, there were several families whose homes and shops, among others, were in Brijpur, Shiv Vihar, Chand Bagh, Maujpur, Karawal Nagar, Khajoori Khas and Gokalpuri.

The Delhi government has tasked the Public Works Department (PWD) to assess the extent of damage to property and the structural stability of these buildings. In many cases, reconstruction is the only way out, said a senior government official in Delhi.

While the government will compensate Rs5 lakh in damage to property damage, the owners say the renovation of the houses is not going easy. Most of the areas affected by the riots are located in unauthorized colonies and construction of new buildings will be restricted.

In Shiv Vihar Phase-7, most of the families whose homes are set on fire are just coming back. Some like Shaqir Ali spend all day sitting outside damaged homes so as not to miss any communication from the authorities regarding their fees.

Ali’s two-story home was reduced to rubble on February 25 after riots used gas bottles to tear down the building. On Wednesday, a team of officers from the Offenses Office (SDM) in north-east Delhi visited his home for the second time for a final assessment of the damage. “I was told that they would give me a separate amount of compensation for each floor. So far, I have only received an ex-gratia amount of Rs25,000. A year ago, I took out a loan to build my home and today I have nothing left,” he said But.

A government official on the spot said he had placed Ali’s home in the “total damage” category meaning he would be entitled to Rs15 lakh in damages.

Focus now to make it easier now: Govt

Asked if the government is taking into account the legality of the homes damaged during the payment of compensation, the on-duty SDM said, “No. At present, the focus is only on providing immediate assistance to the victims.”

District Judge Shashi Kaushal’s office said the junior or assistant engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) level has been replaced by each of the 60 teams in the field to assess the damage to homes and shops.

“But these officers of the captives were introduced to help us classify the houses into three – total damage, major and minor damage – so that the victim is paid the right amount of compensation. No separate structural safety report on burned or damaged property has been made so far,” he said. is an official on condition of anonymity.

On March 5, the Delhi government amended its riot victim compensation scheme under which Rs4 lakh would be provided to the owner of each floor in case of total damage to the dwelling and Rs1 lakh for the loss of household items, to be shared among the occupants of that floor. Apart from this, compensation of Rs1 lakh will be provided for the complete robbery of household goods in the housing units and Rs50,000 for partial loot.

So far, the government has paid at least 155.00 rune of compensation. Fourteen homes were rated as fully damaged, 236 with significant damage and 157 with minor damage. As many as 721 stores were also eligible for post-control compensation.

New buildings and challenges

According to officials of the Municipal Corporation of East Delhi (EDMC), new construction in unauthorized colonies is not allowed, according to law. All structures that have emerged by January 1, 2015 in these areas are protected under the Delhi National Capital Territory (Special Provisions) Act 2017.

“But no new construction is allowed in these areas. But there is a provision in the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act of 1957 that allows for the restoration of people in special circumstances such as this,” said a senior EDMC official.

Sandeep Kapoor, permanent chairman of the EDMC board, said: “Those who suffer property damage will have the opportunity to be rebuilt and repaired. We want to help people living in these areas because they have already been through a lot. “

EDMC approval is not required for human repair work. “We cannot give permission for construction in these areas. They will just have to inform us of the work they want to do,” said a senior EDMC official.

Urban development experts say the civic body should make special provisions to ensure the structural security of buildings. “The buildings in these areas were constructed without any approval. If repaired or reconstructed, civilian agencies should ensure that it is executed against the prevailing parts of the building. The government can also make a special provision for this, ”said Shamsher Singh, a former chief urban planner of the former Delhi City Corporation (MCD).

