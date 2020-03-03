Standon Contacting 2020 – festival preview

Some of us right here at Louder Than War are extremely enthusiastic about the line up announcement for this decades Standon Contacting Competition.

Standon Calling have declared two headline acts together with some other mouth-watering favourites of ours that will be gracing the plush eco-friendly fields of Standon Lordship Manor (in close proximity to to Ware, Hertfordshire) about the weekend of 23-26th July 2020.

Now in it’s 15th yr, the organisers of this wonderful relatives occasion positioned a handful of miles outside London have additional to the earlier announcement of Primal Scream and boy oh boy have they specified us something to search forward to again this 12 months. Very hot Chip who according to some (Okay then, us) had been a huge highlight on The Glastonbury Park stage past summer time are not able to be skipped, Sister Sledge will surely be value looking at, Every thing Everthing return to the area where they pulled off a blinding display back in 2016, Plastic Mermaids are usually welcome in any area with a stage and Unwanted fat White Spouse and children must undoubtedly open a handful of eyes and make a couple new good friends this year.

In contrast there will be Awful Histories, Dick and Dom, a Junior Disco, Childrens engage in region and of program the Backyard garden Swimming Pool.

Yoga and Dance Lessons will be offered, there is the annual Pet Demonstrate, Comedy, Fancy Costume and some late night DJ’s to maintain the nocturnal among us occupied.

Those right here at Louder Than War will of program be having giddy with pleasure at the prospect of seeing Holy Fuck, !!! (Chk Chk Chk), Secret Jets, Jade Chook, Elvana, BC Camplight, The Cuban Brothers, Hollie Prepare dinner, Boy Azooga, The Orielles, Pip Blom and Functioning Mens Club more than the weekend as perfectly as acts some of us wouldn’t get to see everywhere else along with these names these kinds of as Craig David, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Ella Eyre, Grandmaster Flash and Joey Negro.

Occur alongside and occasion with a number of thousand others, there is usually a good deal of space to pitch your tents or park your camper vans – We adore it and you are going to enjoy it and on major of all this there’s nevertheless a person a lot more headline act still to be announced.

Our personal best 10 favourites are incorporated on the playlist under. See you there.

<noscript><iframe allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/videoseries?list=PLJlnTO8pD_tPKxCNHnGOFhVv_0fQQSgCJ" width="560"></noscript>

Terms by Keith Goldhanger. Far more creating by Keith on Louder Than War can be found at his author’s archive. You can also discover Keith on Facebook and Twitter (@HIDEOUSWHEELINV).