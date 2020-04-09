Stanford Medical Dean: How Virtual Care Can Make Medicine More Human

“Good physicians treat the disease,” said William Osler, a pioneer in modern medicine. “The great doctor treats patients with this disease.” The principle has guided doctors for over a century. However, in health crises that require the savings of physical distance and protective equipment, it is now necessary to try to do what seems impossible—providing patients with high touch care while away.

One solution comes from a Stanford Medicine hospital or clinic in the early epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak. In just a few days, the healthcare system has undergone a structural change to substantially provide patient care. Our experience shows how other healthcare systems that prepare for the surge of patients can use digital health to navigate the complex and sometimes opposing needs of this crisis.

Individuals diagnosed with a positive coronavirus usually undergo a series of tests, including blood sampling, IV, X-ray, and CT scans. This process involves having a direct meeting with your doctor. And, depending on the severity of the disease and the underlying condition, one or more physicians may be involved.

This personalized approach is the right care for every patient. Nevertheless, as more hospitals respond to the lack of masks and other personal protective equipment [PPE], they must be discarded each time a healthcare worker leaves, and new ways to continue providing high touch care are needed. You need a strategy.

To answer this challenge, last week the emergency department introduced a new member, the iPad, to the care team. After the first meeting, patients and doctors are free to “meet” using live video conferencing on iPads located in hospital-wide hospital rooms. These changes have been made possible by the recent relaxation of federal regulations governing the use of communication technologies in the provision of healthcare.

Effectively overnight, our emergency clinicians have become virtual healthcare providers. Use the iPad to screen patients for drive-through COVID-19 test sites and perform virtual follow-up of patients in consultation with specialists, such as endocrinologists, oncologists and, where appropriate, translators. You.

This digital-first approach has several advantages. Save PPE and increase access to our services for patients [now doctors can see much more patients in a day]. But above all, and perhaps counterintuitively, it strengthens human connections.

Our physicians report using the iPad and have been able to regain empathy at the bedside. Many have found that being wrapped in PPE has severely limited their ability to trust and build trust with patients. Meetings effectively remove these layers, creating room for empathy when it’s needed most.

Recently, a Spanish-speaking late 30s patient was diagnosed with positive COVID-19 and went to Stanford Medicine. She was concerned about her diagnosis, and especially about protecting her mother who lived with her. Using an iPad-based telemedicine system, we were able to use a virtual translator to deliver frequent updates to patients and get families involved in communicating a safe discharge plan. It is in these small gestures that the potential for humanization of digital health has become apparent.

It is not to say that the transition from established physical clinical workflows to virtual workflows over the years will be a seamless one. Recently, Stanford Medicine’s healthcare delivery system visited approximately 3,000 outpatient videos a day. This is a 50-fold increase over the baseline rate. This was a significant milestone, but also a major technical feat.

In addition, some have argued that this type of extreme measure, driven by physical distance, may be an overreaction. Until more test data is available to confirm the actual mortality rate of COVID-19, some argue that it is now exaggerated, but we could do more harm than good there is.

I agree that more testing is urgent. But until the tests [and the data generated from them] become available, the safest and most responsible step is to maintain safeguards that minimize human contact. Relaxing distance guidance can lead to a surge in COVID-19 transmission, overwhelming the healthcare system and bringing health risks to everyone in need of treatment [not just those infected with the virus] .

If silver lining is seen in the crisis of COVID-19, it is a need that has driven promising new care innovations. This change, which is also accelerated by Congress’s recent $ 200 million support for telehealth services, is providing immediate dividends that are certain to continue into the future.

Lloyd B. Minor is a scientist, surgeon, and dean of Carl and Elizabeth Naumann of Stanford University School of Medicine.

