Stanley Tucci got us thirsty with martinis

Ever asked yourself how do you feel about calling Stanley Tuckey “sweet vermouth”? Well, after hearing our silent prayers, he decided to make a martini in a very tight black shirt. Yes, the indescribable thirst we have for Stanley Tucci’s anger is now supplemented by alcohol. This time the Stanley Tooky Thirsty comes up with lessons that can help us with our bartending license, so at least there.

A video began to wave on Twitter that showed Tukey a black shirt and his signature glasses while making a martini with a large orange piece. Honestly, it sounds like a dream domestic situation, if you ask me.

I thank the gods because I had no idea Stanley Tuckey had an Instagram account until he turned this video up on Twitter yesterday. Shared by Rachel Conrad, she just wanted to bless our Twitter feed. However, because of our quarantine, our normal, thirst for Stanley Tuckey is probably … dialing up to eleven.

This video by Stanley Tucci by Masterclass Cocktails can be a blessing to your Twitter feed. pic.twitter.com/62R1TjsAqA

– Nerd Girl says (@ rachel_conrad) April 21, 2020

Even Conrad was surprised by the reaction he shared to his video.

I knew all of Tucci’s thirst but I didn’t know you were all that * thirsty *

– Nerd Girl says (@ rachel_conrad) April 21, 2020

But again … can you blame us all? The tuki belt was after Inside.

I mean, the guy is wearing real pants and a belt. And making a Negroni. And she’s Stanley Tucci. I want to say…

– Isa Lopez (@ Isita Lopez) April 21, 2020

I wasn’t ready for a weapon.

– Geek Girl Diva (@GizGirlDiva) April 21, 2020

If we can only do livestream Stanley Tusi mixed drinks, we can make it through November

– Riley Good Writer (@AnythingWorld) April 21, 2020

Everyone – Literally every adult in the world will kiss Stanley Tucci and they are lying if they say otherwise https://t.co/sPpzUjBD5T

– Jenna Guillaume (@ Jenna Guillaume) April 21, 2020

An ode to Stanley Tuckey’s advance arm

Stanley’s while dinner is being cooked

Get his sleeve on the way.

But when he does roll them up

It makes us feel somehow.

Not just because people look hairy,

Or muscle, or tan.

It’s all these things and more

Gives us no way without stan. pic.twitter.com/tm0uIDx1aF

– Philip Ellis (@Phillip_allis) April 21, 2020

Stanley Tucci makes you a Negroni, but with 5% more arm and pics of Tookie, pic.twitter.com/ZLvxcX7r0v

– Graham Ross Tackler (@ gr8h8m_t3chl3r) April 21, 2020

Women just want one thing and Stanley Tucci patiently makes a cocktail and explains each step as he does

– Tilly Steele (@TilyStyle) April 21, 2020

Stanley Tucci and Jeff Goldblum should have a show where they make cocktails and sing / play the piano. https://t.co/22KgCXHhWx

– Odd Knowledge (@calizy_wisdom) April 21st, 2020

Nothing – and I mean nothing – has been plaguing me just as Stanley Tucci has made “Negroni” on Instagram in the past six weeks. pic.twitter.com/LzlbE3iJWL

– Mark McDevitt (@MarkTMCDevit) April 21, 2020

Lol saw someone trying to be like “he’s not making this cocktail properly”

Sir, Stanley Tucci could serve me wine and tell me it was butter and I happily obeyed his instruction. https://t.co/8Nlerhfzz4

– Rachel Krishna (@Rachakrishna) Apr 21, 2020

I want Stanley Tuckey to seduce me the way his cocktail ingredients are sipping. pic.twitter.com/W9Fg3YCQOV

– James Besanvale (@JamesBationvale) April 21, 2020

Stanley Tucci is such a wonderful person. Watching that video just feels like fancy sitting at home. Like he is sitting at home with the whole belt! A belt!

– (@thetrudz) Apr 21, 2020

Even Chris Evans couldn’t help sharing his love for Stanley Tucci in the midst of this thirsty frenzy.

I love Stanley. Lean.

Shortly (most days) after we finished filming the first Captain America movie, Stanley would have made our martinis in his trailer.

He is the absolute gem. But cool, funny, funny and alluring is that you think he doubles and you’re halfway there. https://t.co/mEJzuV8oAH

– Chris Evans (@crisiveans) April 21, 2020

Things are: Stanley Tuckey Creating a Martini has helped many of us in this dark time hopefully. Meaning we hope he’ll post more of us to get the time to try it out.

(Image: Screen Gems)

Want more stories like this? Subscribe and support the site!

– Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that prohibits, but is not limited to, personal insults WhoeverHate Speech and Trolling –

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

. (Tags to translate) Instagram (T) Stanley Tusi (T) Twitter