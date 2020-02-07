Stanley Tucci’s new CNN series examines Italy’s food

Stanley Tucci will host a new travel and food series for CNN.

Smoothdude / Creative Commons

Stanley Tucci is known for his acclaimed work as an actor, but has long had a firm place in the culinary world. He starred in Big Night and was a co-director, which Roger Ebert described as “one of the great food films”. He also hosted the James Beard Awards and wrote cookbooks. And now Tucci is going to take another stroll through the world of food, this time through a series he is moderating at CNN.

Deadline reports that in the upcoming Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy series, the acclaimed actor travels across Italy and explores the country’s food. An example cited in the article is looking at the impact of wealth and poverty on kitchen culture in Florence, Tuscany.

Tucci weighed the upcoming series with his own eyes. “I wanted to do this series because I am fascinated by the diversity of Italian cuisine and my goal is to better understand the country’s rich history and culture,” he told Deadline. “This was a passion project and a love letter to where my family comes from.”

In previous interviews, Tucci also spoke about his preference for Italy. In a conversation with Travel + Leisure in 2014, he was asked about great dishes he had eaten recently. “My wife Felicity and I have just returned from Puglia, Italy,” he told the magazine. “At Il Bastione in Gallipoli, we ate a simple pasta with seafood, all fresh from the sea. Just great. “

The series will consist of four episodes. For those who want to experience Tucci’s culinary adventures, no broadcast date has yet been announced.

