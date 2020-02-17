[stanmore-boots-workers-threatened-at-knifepoint-by-two-robbers-in-broad-daylight]

We will use your electronic mail handle only for sending you newsletters. Remember to see ourPrivateness Detectfor particulars of your details protection legal rights Invalid E mail

The police are searching for two men following they robbed a Boots in Stanmore with a knife.

Law enforcement rushed to the scene on Church Road immediately after remaining named soon just before 4pm today (February 17) but the men were nowhere to be uncovered.

The robbers threatened staff members in the shop with a knife just before stealing funds from the till, in accordance to experiences.

Thankfully no a person was damage in the theft.

Witnesses in the place mentioned that law enforcement cordon was continue to there at 8pm.

The Boots, which is part of the chain that stretches throughout the country, is at the heart of Stanmore in the major browsing region.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Law enforcement stated: “Law enforcement were being termed at three.48pm just after two adult men have been claimed to have entered a retail outlet in Church Road, Stanmore, and threatened team ahead of thieving income from a until.

“One was documented to be armed with a knife.

“No described accidents.

“No arrests at this stage.”

Wherever you at the scene? Did you see what happened? Be sure to get in touch at [email protected]