Stan’s men; the Soweto soccer team that met Zico on the 1975 Brazil Tour

Given the suspicion of South African apartheid leaders (1948 to the early 1990s) to get in touch with their oppressed black citizens, it was Sir Stanley Matthews’ feat, one completely black soccer team The tour of Brazil in 1975 is impressive.

Mathews had played 54 caps for the English national team and almost single-handedly won the FA Cup. He dared to train after his outstanding game years and thanks to him a group of young men had the opportunity to meet Zico and finally to play in Brazil.

The team is now called Stan’s Men under Hendrik Verwoerd The black South Africans were confined to their home countriesmust have a passbook with them to be able to travel internally. They were therefore surprised to see a white man in the stands watching their games, and not only that they were out to get the best out of forming a team that could hire other teams outside of South Africa.

Stanley Matthews 1962: Wikimedia Commons

In 1975 he brought the boys from Soweto to Brazil

Contacts to secure funding.

“At the airport I was nervous but tried to overcome them by trying to take care of my young protégés and to dispel their obvious fears. Tall, uncomfortable men in light blue suits and dark glasses with opaque looks on their faces watched our every move, but they never approached us, although it made them uncomfortable. Every second I expected us to be rounded up, pushed into vans, and taken to one of South Africa’s notorious police stations, but that never happened, ”Stanley wrote in his autobiography.

“I couldn’t believe it and neither could Stan’s men. We were

on the way out of the country to brazil, the first black football of all time

Tour team outside of South Africa, ”he added.

They could have crossed the border, but the racist white government didn’t let things go completely out of their hands when they set up a spy to follow the youngsters to Rio de Janeiro.

via forbesafrica.com

“On the Boeing 707 for Brazil, the guys were scared and smart. They put on tailored naval suits with a gold badge printed with stan’s men, blue shirts, navy ties with red and white dots, and shiny black shoes. When they arrived in Brazil, they were treated like stars and journalists flocked around them. They felt like stars Stay at the Hotel Regina in Rio on the famous Copacabana beach. Most had never seen the sea before. “

The team trained with the Brazilian teams Flamengo, Fluminense,

Vasco da Gama and Americana.

Matthews, the first European footballer of the year in 1956, saw his school boy from Soweto beaten up by Gama Filho University 8-0 in the first game The 60-year-old Mathews was also in the lead, but the man who played football until he was 50 and was called the “wizard of dribbling” saw his boys get used to the ball and style of play of Brazilians Score line was recorded in the second game.

“That was embarrassing; Your ball was different from ours.

Our dribbling skills didn’t get us anywhere. They are drawn so closely that we

couldn’t achieve a single goal. Brazilians were serious; Our goalkeeper has left

the field with swollen hands. He cried. If it weren’t for Sir Stan, things could

have been worse, ”recalls Hamilton Majola, 17 at the time.

“Sir Stan was a brave man, it was illegal for whites

To be in the townships at the time, but he was in Orlando every week to train us.

He would come to our house to meet with our parents. At first the parents

I thought we were crazy when we told them about a trip to Brazil, but because of sir

Stan knew they would soon think we were telling the truth, ”said Majola

added.

“During these days, The Orlando Stadium was our soccer mecca, It was not easy for the Brazil tour, we trained hard. There were hundreds of talented soccer players from all over Soweto, but only 15 could be selected. Commitment and discipline were key to Sir Stan, ”said Isaac Masigo, another young man boarding the plane to Brazil.

Mathews, a tea totalist and vegetarian, had instilled in the boy a need to handle alcohol and not entertain women, but it was a tough call at Copacabana Beach.

“After training, when Sir Stan was resting, we were allowed to visit the clubs and the beach. There was this Copacabana Beach, the best beach in the world. It was women galore, I was sweating like I was running under the sun“Said Masigo, adding,” Sir Stan has taught us the values ​​of life. from the beginning, he said we shouldn’t choose girls because they would destroy our football future. He warned us about alcohol. ”

Matthews returned to England shortly after Brazil, but left a foundation in Soweto. The team continued to play friendlies outside the country in Swaziland and Botswana.

via forbesafrica.com

“I had seen and experienced what football can do for a country

Individual and I wanted others to see more than just the opportunities this offers

Football can bring, but connect with the possibilities that are in themselves,

no matter how hard and humiliating her life was. If I could enjoy something like that

I was determined to show others that there are such advantages

for them too, ”Matthews wrote.

The Stans men soon disbanded because of the threats to players who trade with other teams. Others left the country tired of repression and wanted to find out what the larger world had in store for them.

He died on February 23, 2002 through Sir Stanley Matthews himself at the age of 85. On the journey they were exposed to the world, Stan’s Men rightly called them “a journey of a lifetime”.