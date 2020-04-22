Star cast joined tribute to Prince GRAMMYs Prince on the fourth anniversary of legend’s death

Last night (April 21), GRAMMY showed the prince an affiliation with the stars to mark the fourth anniversary of the legend’s death.

Recorded back in January, Let’s Go Crazy: Grammy Salute to Prince aired on CBS and featured Foo Fighters, twigs of FKA, Beck and many more who played songs from Purple One.

H.E.R and Gary Clark, Jr. opened the show with “Let’s go crazy” with the support of legendary drummer Sheila E.

Other performances included Miguel, who played “I Die Die 4 U”, and John Legend on “Nothing Compares 2 U”.

The Foo Fighters cover choice was Darling Nicky, and Dave Grohl also told the story of a spell with Prince in the empty arena before the show, which you can watch below.

Chris Martin Coldplay also joined the show, playing “Maniacal Monday” (a song Prince wrote) with Suzanne Hoffs of Bangles promoting the song.

St. Vincent also participated in the show – see her cover of “Disputes” below.

The full cast list includes: Beck, Gary Clark Jr., Common, Earth, Wind & Fire, Foo Fighters, HER, Juanes, John Legend, Chris Martin, Miguel, Morris Day and the Time, Princess, Sheila E., St Vincent , Mavis Staples, The Revolution, Asher, Fred Armisen, Naomi Campbell, Foggy Copeland, Twigs of FCA and Jimmy Jam.

Reviewing the show when it aired in January in January, NME called the evening an “endurance test” and a “miss”, adding: “There were more hits than misses, but the show was more respectful than incendiary. No one filmed nothing like what happened during “Although My Guitar Gently Weeps” sixteen years ago. A reminder, if you need to, will never look like a prince.

Prince died at the age of 57 when on April 21, 2016, his Paisley Park estate found one without hearing.

Shortly after his death, it was confirmed that he had died of an opioid overdose. The star was discovered to have fentanyl, which is 50 times more potent than heroin, in his system.

Last year, a new album of princes of rarities was released, which NME said “will demonstrate its amazing, chameleon-like ability to master almost any genre.”