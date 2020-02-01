Star duo returns for top 4 clashes, Foxes hero Edge meets old club

Chelsea are traveling to Leicester to claim their first Premier League win in three games on Saturday.

The Blues had a 0-1 loss to Newcastle and a 2-2 draw to a 10-man arsenal.

Getty Images – Getty

Frank Lampard needs a Premier League win

You will meet a team from Leicester who is trying to get back into the relegated Aston Villa after the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup in the middle of the week.

It is the third against the fourth game as Chelsea remain just five points ahead of Manchester United fifth.

Below we see how both sides could line up in a LIVE game on talkSPORT at King Power Stadium.

Leicester

Kasper Schmeichel has played every minute of the 2019/20 Premier League season in Leicester and it is very unlikely that this will change on Saturday.

The foxes behind Ricardo Pereira, Caglar Soyuncu, Jonny Evans and Ben Chilwell were also consistent backers during this period.

Wilfred Ndidi is expected to anchor Leicester midfield in his first division since the New Year.

Getty Images

Leicester has to get Jamie Vardy fit and shoot again

The international from Nigeria was operated on for a knee problem, but only missed three games.

A four-man midfield from Ayoze Perez, James Maddison, Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes could play in front of Ndidi.

Brendan Rodgers, manager of Leicester, announced that star Jamie Vardy could face Chelsea after a muscle injury.

The 33-year-old came on at Aston Villa on Tuesday and seems to play a bigger role against Chelsea.

buildlineup.com

Could Leicester face Chelsea that way?

Chelsea

A group of Chelsea fans put Kepa Arrizabalaga under pressure for failing to hold Isaac Hayden’s header with added time in St. James’ Park.

The Spaniard tried right away, but his hands weren’t strong enough to push the ball away from the goal.

Despite its sticky stain, the world’s most expensive goalkeeper is expected to keep his place in the goal this weekend.

Reece James, who hasn’t played in Newcastle since his knee injury, may just be fit enough for the bank.

It is likely that Cesar Azpilicueta will intervene with Emerson on the opposite flank on the right, while Kurt Zouma could assist Antonio Rudiger in central defense.

Getty Images – Getty

Tammy Abraham made a breakthrough with Chelsea

The German international was rested when Chelsea won the fourth round of the FA Cup in Hull.

With Jorginho at the gates of the field, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard could rely on former Leicester stars N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic to fight the energetic midfield of the Foxes.

Tammy Abraham, who scored 16 goals this season, may be forced to break the pain barrier against Leicester.

The English striker has been struggling with an ankle injury since his Arsenal draw.

Michy Batshuayi would be a comparable replacement for Abraham, but he still has to start a Premier League game under Lampard.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Willian were able to occupy the wide berths on both sides of Abraham.

buildlineup.com

So Chelsea could compete against Leicester

,