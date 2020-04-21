Star Emmerdale shares an emotional return for her wedding with Charley Webb

(Photo: ITV)

Matthew Wolfenden, a star from Emmerdale, emotionally shared the moment he announced his wedding with Charley Webb.

The actor – who incarnates David Metcalfe in ITV soap – recalled the moment when he and Charley – playing Debbie Dingle – revealed during her 30th birthday that the festivities were actually helping their wedding.

When entering Instagram, Matthew signed the post: “One of my favorite EVER photos.”

“The moment when we announced in a room full of our friends and family that” 30th birthday party for Charley “, in which they were, is really our wedding!”

“Buster and Bowie had absolutely no idea. The faces of boys captured in front of the camera are priceless. Lockdown is not so bad with this lot, and the new Ace expansion pack of course. #keepsafe #keephealthy #keepsmiling M xx ’

Matthew recently revealed that Buster’s son had helped him shave his head during the blockade.

(Photo: Matthew Wolfenden / Instagram)

He wrote in the title: “Shaving the beard with a trimmer! Not the best cut I’ve ever had. Thanks Buster. “

During the second clip he wrote: “With a little help we have …”

Last month it was announced that Emmerdale had stopped production due to a Coronavirus pandemic.

Emmerdale continues Friday, April 17 at 19:00 on ITV.

