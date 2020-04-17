Star Han’s “Married World” Becomes Talk About Her Characters + Finding Co-Star Kim Hee Ae

In an interview and recent pictures for Grazia magazine, Han So Hee shares her thoughts on her character in the hit drama “World of the Married.”

Less than a month away, “World of the Marriage” has made JTBC’s history more than once. The show saw a new record coming out of the gate for the highest audience rating achieved by the premiere of JTBC drama, and recently set the highest rating in JTBC drama history. (It is currently only in “Junior Palace”.

Although leader Kim Hee Ae has become one of the most famous actresses in Korea, the popularity of the drama has led to famous newcomer Han So Hee – who plays Yeo Da Kyung.

When asked to portray her personality, Han So Hee chose to compare herself to her character in the drama. “Da Kyung seems to be unwanted, but I am more vulnerable than she is,” she points out. “I would like to talk with him, and as I type fast invite a friend with him who does not dakerteni properly.”

She continued, “Also, Da Kyung is an emotional type, and compared to her, I can think more rationally when making decisions. I am not a rude type.”

In response to questions about the type of role he would like to have in the future, Han So Hee said that she was considered co-star Kim Hee Ae as a role model.

“After seeing Kim Hee Ae’s past projects, and watching her acting in (‘World of the Marriage’) close, I thought, ‘I want to be like that actress,'” she recalled.

“For the most part, the role that Kim Hee Ae played was the woman who stood at the center of the plot and led the story,” she continued. “I also want to play strong character types.”

