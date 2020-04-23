Star Hollyoaks reflects on her “incredible” time spent on soap when death comes

(Photo: Lime Pictures)

Carmel McQueen (Gemma Merna) was something very loved in Hollyoaks, there is no doubt about it, but the young woman met with a tragic – though amazing – ending in 2014, when she fell victim to the iconic rail disaster feat – a moment where viewers had the opportunity to visit E4 again this week as part of Hollyoaks Favorites.

Hollyoaks was forced to shoot down production during the coronavirus pandemic, and weekly episodes – all of which were shot before shutdown – were reduced to just two to ensure that the soap stays on screen for as long as possible. .

However, the Channel 4 serial cleverly gave viewers what they wanted because – trying to compensate for the lack of new parts on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday – they decided to watch their favorite songs by fans.

(Photo: Lime Pictures)

Over the past two nights, spectacular and sublime episodes of the 2014 train crash have been shown again.

Reflecting on unforgettable episodes, actress Gemma Merna, who introduced Carmela, said: “It was amazing. It was shot like an action movie. Graeme Harper, our director, was amazing and allowed me to contribute a lot to these episodes. ”

“I asked if we could shoot, Carmel waving goodbye before she boarded the train. I thought it was a way to say goodbye. Besides, her death scene was very emotional … we all cried all day! Ha. I am very proud of it. “

(Photo: ITV)

The disaster occurred on Porsche (Twinnie Lee Moore) and Lockie’s wedding, and – although many people were at risk – as Gemma mentioned, Carmel died in a tragedy.

Speaking of the death of her character, Gemma said: “When you have a character who is so loved, it must be a big way out. When Bryan Kirkwood told me about this story, I was excited that they trusted me. I hope I made everyone proud who had a vision for this episode. I know the fans loved it! “

Gemma is right, Carmel was a very loved character and throughout the stay in the title village, the young woman was part of a huge moment.

(embedding) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1R7PjWIK3kA (/ embed)

Reflecting on the time spent on the soap, Gemma said, “Ah, my experience was amazing! The creation of Carmel McQueen was a dream come true. Also winning the “Best Comedy” category at the 2007 British Soap Awards was probably the most important event. “

“This first year changed life. I am looking back now and I am very proud of what I have achieved. At the moment, I don’t think that we, along with the rest of the family, will realize how cult McQueen family was to the world of soaps. I am very grateful that I was part of it. “

Hollyoaks Favorites continues Friday, April 24 at 19:00 on E4.

MORE: Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard reveals when soap plans to resume filming after closing coronavirus

MORE: spoilers Hollyoaks: Mercedes McQueen terrified when Liam Donovan plans deadly revenge

MORE: Liam Donovan’s Devil’s Dinner Party was the perfect ending for one of the greatest characters of Hollyoaks

Soap newsletter

Includes exclusive content, spoilers and interviews before they are displayed on the site. Find out more “