Star is different from “The Batman”

British actor Robert Pattinson is fresh from the lead role in The Lighthouse, which will be shown tomorrow in The Batman, and will appear next in The Batman as a capped crusader. However, he wants to start over with the role.

The DC film, set to be released on June 25, 2021, started filming this week. This was confirmed by director Matt Reeves in a post on his Twitter account. Little is known about Reeves’ upcoming solo adventure, but we have been told that it will focus on Bruce Wayne’s younger, more vulnerable years. It is expected that the tone and style of Todd Phillips’ highly successful Joker film with Joaquin Phoenix is ​​closer.

The Lighthouse is a gripping drama led by two strong appearances by Pattinson and Hollywood heavyweight Willem Dafoe. They play two lighthouse keepers who try to maintain their sanity while living on a remote and mysterious island in New England in the 1890s.

When asked by NME if there was anything he learned from his time at The Lighthouse that he would take to The Batman, Pattinson said, “I think it’s always so catastrophic if you get stuff from a previous film in the next ones. When you watch the movie, you say, “I did exactly the same thing as the other one,” and it’s kind of … you always have to avoid that. “

Pattinson went to extraordinary lengths to familiarize himself with the black and white thriller. He forced himself to vomit and put stones in his shoes to feel more pain. But he says he still took a lot from the experience.

“I loved this part so much. I found it very, very funny and was looking for something that was very loud. I always feel a little uncomfortable because in reality I never scream as much as ever, so I always feel I am looking for parts just to do things for my real life. “

When asked whether vomiting was now a prerequisite for the professions he had chosen, Pattinson joked: “Yes! “Can I pee?” That is the first question I ask every director! “

He added, “I see characters that should behave extremely, and I know how to access this part, probably easier than the subtle parts.”

The lighthouse will hit theaters on January 31