Star of “Game Of Thrones” Jack Gleeson is back in a new BBC comedy

Star Game Of Thrones Jack Gleeson intends to make his acting work in the future BBC comedy.

The actor, who played King Jofre in the HBO show, has previously said it is considering to quit acting.

Gleason will appear in a future BBC comedy Sara Pascoe in “Out Of Her Mind”. A summary of the show: “Out of her mind, studied heart, family, and how to survive them.” Series undermines the traditional sitcom format, combining the bizarre characters, animation, and scientific explanations. “

Speaking about his new show, Pascoe says: “Out of her mind – it is a direct idea we have turned my brain into a theme park, and all are invited Actors wrong, and I can not wait for everyone to see that we did.!.”

There will also be shown in the show, which is to enter the broadcast and will feature six half-hour episodes: she Pasco, rapper Scroobius Pip, Cariad Lloyd Peep Show and more.

Jack Gleeson as King Jofre in “Game Of Thrones”

Coming out of the game of thrones, Gleason said, “began to change [thinking]” for the actors. “Once the prospect of becoming an actor professionally, and, in fact, my dream became a reality, and it’s almost all too professional,” – he said, but then discovered that he changed his mind.

Currently, the actor is studying philosophy and theology at Trinity College in Dublin.

Soon on HBO will release a new prequel Game Of Thrones called House Of The Dragon, which will replace the original spin-off series that was canceled last year.