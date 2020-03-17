Game of Thrones actor Christopher Hivzhu showed that he felt positive on the coronavirus.

Hivzhu depicting Tormunda Zhantsbeyn in the hit series, HBO, posted in Instagram last night (March 16) to share the news with fans.

“I’m sorry that today I felt positive on COVID19, the virus Corona”, – he wrote. “We are family samaizalyuemsya home, how long it takes.”

The actor went on to explain that he and his family now, “good health” and he feels only a “mild symptoms of the common cold” because of a virus.

Greetings from Norway! Sorry, today I felt a positive character on COVID19, Corona virus. Our family home samaizalyuemsya as much time as you need. We have a good health – I have only mild symptoms of colds. There are people with a high risk for whom the virus can be a devastating diagnosis, so I encourage all of you to be very careful; wash hands, stay 1.5 meters from the others, to go into quarantine; just do everything possible to stop the spread of the virus. Together we can fight this virus and prevent a crisis in our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance and stay healthy! Please visit the website for the Center for Disease Control in the country and follow the rules to ensure the safety and protect not only themselves, but also the entire community, and especially at risk, such as the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidinity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks @panoramaagency

Calling on his followers to be cautious, he added: “There are people with a high risk for whom the virus can be a devastating diagnosis, so I encourage all of you to be very careful, wash hands, stay 1.5 meters from the others, to go into quarantine, just do everything possible to stop the spread of the virus.

“Together we can fight this virus and prevent a crisis in our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance and stay healthy!”

Characters “Game of Thrones” Tormunda Zhantsbena Bryen and cakes. Credit: HELEN SLOAN / HBO

Hivzhu completed his post, stressing the importance of protecting those who are most vulnerable, “like the elderly and people with the same conditions.”

This occurs after Idris Elba yesterday announced that also tested positive on COVID-nineteenth “I feel fine, I do not have any symptoms, but I was single, so he learned about the possible impact of the virus,” – wrote the star of Luther on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised British citizens to avoid all “non-essential” contacts with the other, as the cases of the virus around the world continue to increase. The Prime Minister plans to update the public through a series of daily press conferences to the extent of the crisis.