Star Power cuts the Leo Full Moon through Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

There is gold at the intersection of these four things: what you love, what you are good at, what the world needs and what you are paid for. Finding that intersection is not entirely easy; no traffic lights or signage have been installed yet. You have to do it yourself. To work! Leo’s full moon will fully encourage you.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). The poet Billy Collins insists “you are the bread and the knife” and certainly seems “you are not the boots in the corner”. Today you have a certain sense of yourself and you immediately know whether you agree.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). Unnecessary drama does not help the situation, but there are people you know who currently have no other way to get the attention they need. Two ways to act: be patient or away.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). The feeling that you have something to contribute can be done without thinking how it could improve or disturb the delicate balance of the thing. Good. Your input is exactly what is needed.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). Whether it’s friends who introduce friends or colleagues who make customer appointments, merged meetings are lucky for you. Doors open that you didn’t even know existed.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). You like people who are direct, honest, funny and carefree, whether you like them or not. When this kind enters your world, don’t let them go without a follow-up plan. Keepers, this one!

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). Nietzsche suggested that life without music would be a mistake. Certainly, the right number will improve what you have done today, although the wrong number will help you appreciate the value of silence.

LIBRA (September 23 to October 23). If a compliment is like honey for the fly, criticism is just like vinegar for most beings, except people, who put vinegar on things like salads. If taken correctly, criticism and vinegar will improve what is already healthy.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). If sufficient time is given, sufficient time will be taken. That does not make the results better or worse. Time just won’t be an important factor for the quality of the products of the day, so you might as well go fast.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). It will not be clear what is expected of you. Things such as the rules and culture of the group or the needs of the customer have yet to be determined. Enter with full awareness and observe to the best of your ability.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). Adjustment does not mean that you lose yourself or change yourself in any way. It is more a matter of finding similarities and ways of serving the situation.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). You take a few minutes to learn something about the people around you, preferably something that has nothing to do with the transaction. This is the human touch that is so desperately needed in the robot world.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). The corporate literature tells you that you must be systematic and logical in your problem-solving approach, although this may harm the intelligence in you that does not speak the language of logic. Your ethereal feeling can be trusted.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (7 February). The sparkle in your eye is an adventurous spark. There is so much more for you that you would never see if you surrendered to trying to achieve the perfection of everyday life. That is why you are willing to become daring and messy, which in turn makes it one of your most vibrant years to date. Gemini and Virgo love you. Your lucky numbers are: 40, 2, 33, 48 and 9.

WEEKEND LOVE PREDICTION: RAM: Some things you can’t compromise. Some things are just for you. Know what is holy. TAURUS: Do the unexpected and you’ll learn something new about people you thought you knew well. GEMINI: You are very good at choosing gifts and generally considerate. You will enjoy! CANCER: The more people you meet, the more you understand what you like and need in a relationship. LEO: It is as if your heart has angel wings that can fly the sky high, and yet there is not always a healthy halo that suits you. VIRGO: Telling a good story – preferably a story that you put in a good light without bragging – will have the ability to control dating. LIBRA: The right clothes will really make a difference in your night just because you have more fun if you also have a little swagger. SCORPIO: It is not about who pays, but the attitude towards money that emerges in the decision. SAGITTARIUS: Every major catch is also a person with a series of characteristics that are sometimes difficult to tolerate. CAPRICORN: there is no need to keep looking better. Awesome is awesome. Accept, improve, celebrate, dance, see what happens. AQUARIUS: Microanalysis is the death of attraction. FISHING: Smooth is overrated. Enjoy it when it happens, but do not affect clumsiness, which is more common and certainly has its merits.

COUPLE OF THE WEEKEND: Leo and Aquarius are zodiac opposites that can balance each other like the best of strange couples, each with only the talent or the most annoying that is most needed and relevant to the growth of the other. As it goes with zodiac contradictions, there is often a steep learning curve, but once these two figure out how to harmonize what they create together, it is truly amazing and something that neither of them would trade for the world.

