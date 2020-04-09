Star-star cartoonist called Coronavirus Fighting Registered Doctor

“Places of worship in unclean places” star Jennifer Stone is doing her part to fight coronavirus.

On World Health Day, the 27-year-old Disney Channel star on Instagram announced that she was an official registered nurse and joined the group’s health workers to care for patients with global disease.

“A good friend of mine (@maiarawalsh) pointed out that today is #worldhealthday,” Stone captioned his medical image. “It was also the day I went to volunteer, then educator, and now RN resident.”

“I look forward to living with the amazing healthcare providers on the edge now that I’m ready to join them,” he continued on the hashtag, “#worldhealthorganization #supportnurses # westayhereforyou❤️pleasestayhomeforus # covid2020”.

Stone, who plays the role of Harper Finkle in “Wizards of Wavery Place,” played in Selena Gomezfilm series from 2007-2012 and returned to the TV movie, “The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex” in 2013. When the series ended, the actress went on to star in several independent films, but also met in kindergarten.

Stone kept his followers updated during the trip, proudly announcing that he had completed his studies in December.

“It’s a long road (with other people), sweat and tears (those are mine) but I can call myself a medical student!” cut a Boomerang showing the degree they give. “Now let’s start studying at NCLEX! #Nursingschoolgraduate #nurselife #actorbyday #nursebynight.”

One day after announcing that he joined the campaign as an RN, Stone took to Instagram to thank his fans for their support.

Sharing selfie wearing a colorful mask, Stone wrote “Why am I so angry as a lame uncle? Because I wear a mask to plan his way.

“Thank you so much for all your love and support! ❤️ ❤️” he said. “#gratefulthankfulblessed # thumbsup👍 #selfmademask #flattenthecurve #loveinthetimeofcorona”

Since April 9, coronavirus (COVID-19) have more than 1.4 million cases have been confirmed and more than 89,000 have been killed.

Although based in Wuhan, China, the explosion has already spread to at least 180 other lands and territories. In the United States, more than 430,500 Americans have been infected with this disease and 14,800 have died.

