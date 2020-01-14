Star Steering Through Cluster from Capricorn by Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

hhd@get.creators.com (Holiday Mathis)

Although circumstances have propelled us all through a certain history, we were always partners to a certain extent, no matter how small. The large cluster in the Capricorn heaven suggests a deal with fate weighed in the direction of independent control. Feel that? The wheel of life is now reacting even faster to the direction of your hand.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). To what extent are you responsible for the mistakes of your ancestors? And what are you willing to do to correct their mistakes? This is the question that subtly controls the patterns of the day.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). You look for evidence that the passions of another are focused on a somewhat realistic understanding of you as opposed to your own projection.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). The major part of what wears the costume of urgency is the ego (yours or someone else’s) that needs external validation. If you were to respond to everything that goes by as urgent, you would not have time to do what is important.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). You cannot pay attention to attentiveness. You exchange something specific that proves that you are attuned to another person. This goes beyond the domain of trade and goes deeper than courtesy.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). No one is superficial to think that appearance matters. Of course they do that. We use visual cues to move around, assess situations and know what is expected. Shallowness makes appearances too important.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). Everyone is a beginner about something. Although innocence must be lost in order to move to the next realm of consciousness, what is achieved in terms of consciousness, humor, humor, taste, etc. will be a profession that is more than fair.

LIBRA (September 23 – October 23). Girl Scouts promise to live according to the Girl Scout law. Postmen promise to deliver the mail regardless of the weather. And doctors promise not to do any harm. Today you are made aware of the vows with which you live.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). Beware of those who prefer to be popular than serve others, or who are more famous than great. Ideally, these qualities come together in a balanced enterprise.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). Counting the ways in which a certain person does not meet your expectations would only inspire you in a joyless thought pattern. Instead, focus on fulfilling your needs.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). You should not continue to wear a sweater that gives you results, nor should you stay close to people who irritate you. If it cannot be helped, change your analysis of their actions. “Irksome” is only one interpretation.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). If someone makes you wait more than 30 minutes today, then leave – not from anger but rather from a desire to communicate your respect for time in general, and your limits in particular.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). Your lifestyle is not just about how you eat, where you live or what you do for work and pleasure. It is also a coping style and a way to control the complexity of society. How does it work with it? What isn’t that?

TODAY BIRTHDAY (January 14). The care and challenge that you give your physical self will pay you back as you seem to become younger as the year progresses. Friends connect you with opportunities. You will have the courage to make a change in the way you get and use money, and this improves your quality of life across the board. Fish and cancer are crazy about you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 40, 44, 42 and 18.

ASTROLOGICAL QUESTION: A 54-year-old cancer who lost a job in the 2008 financial crisis and then his marriage writes: “Since then, nothing has been suitable. Jobs and romance were unstable. I don’t feel that I’ve changed from a character point of view, but nothing has come together like it has been for years. Do I get a last professional or personal hurray, or is this it? ”

Every winner has a story about loss. You have endured the storms of life with your shell intact, Cancer. Recognize and honor yourself for finding a way forward even while the sand was washed away under your feet. This alignment of Saturn (lessons) and Pluto (personal power) will overturn ideas about authority and give you the opportunity to seek a stronger internal locus of control. The personal and professional hurray is something that makes you happen – not by the traditional ways that you have ever followed, but by challenging yourself like never before. How well prepared are you to get to know yourself, to remove our fears, to control our strengths, to reinvent yourself? Mix the two parts of your life. Personal work will lead to professional victories and vice versa.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: fans of “Ozark” anxiously anticipating the fate of the Byrde family, will finally receive the goods when the Netflix series with Jason Bateman comes into the lead later this year. From childhood star to producer, Bateman has followed his hardworking and down-to-earth Capricorn sun to create what will become a major media empire. Natal Venus in Pisces indicates an intuitive approach to life and work.

