HOUSTON, Texas — Selena lovers, get completely ready to Bidi Bidi Bom Bom!

The city of San Antonio is teaming up with Q Productions to rejoice the Queen of Tejano new music with a tribute concert known as “Selena Veinticinco Años.”

This calendar year marks 25 a long time because the legendary Tejano singer was killed by her admirer club supervisor and good friend Yolanda Saldivar on March 31, 1995, in Corpus Christi.

Among the performers are Pitbull, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, A.B. Quintanilla and the Kumbia Kings, Becky G, Elida Reyna, Gilbert Velasquez, Pete Astudillo and San Antonio native Ally Brooke.

The concert will be held at the Alamodome on Saturday, May perhaps nine. The tickets, which are at this time on sale on Ticketmaster, ranging from $40 to $200.