The new US Space Force logo is gaining ground for its similarity to the Star Trek Starfleet Command logo, with many making fun of the logo on social media.

The Pentagon’s new US Space Force is not Star Trek’s Starfleet Command, but their logos bear a striking similarity.

President Donald Trump unveiled the Space Force logo on Friday, writing on Twitter that he had consulted with military leaders and designers before presenting the blue and white symbol.

It has an arrowhead shape centered on a planetary background and surrounded by the words “United States Space Force” and “Department of the Air Force”.

After consulting our great military leaders, designers and others, I am pleased to present the new logo of the American Space Force, the sixth branch of our magnificent army! pic.twitter.com/TC8pT4yHFT

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020

The logo, which bears the date 2019 in Roman numerals, is also similar in design to that of the Air Force Space Command, from which Space Force was created by legislation that Mr. Trump signed last month.

The Space Force is the first new military service since the creation of the Air Force in 1947.

Its main purpose is to improve the protection of US satellites and other space assets, rather than putting soldiers into orbit to fight in space.

The idea became a line of regular applause for Mr. Trump at his political rallies. He originally wanted a Space Force that was “separate but equal” to the Army, Navy and Air Force, but Congress instead integrated it into the Air Force Department.

There is nothing sacred anymore. pic.twitter.com/ubyy4OIZrp

– George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 24, 2020

“After consulting with our great military leaders, designers and others, I am pleased to present the new American Space Force logo, the sixth branch of our magnificent army!” Wrote Trump.

lol did you just steal Star Trek?

– Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) January 24, 2020

George Takei, who played Mr. Sulu in the television series and the original films “Star Trek”, tweeted in response: “Ahem. We expect some royalties. ”

The main mission of Space Force is to improve the protection of American satellites and other space resources, rather than putting officers into orbit.

Spatial strength: “hey can I copy your homework?”

Star Trek: “Yes, change it a bit so that it doesn’t look the same.”

Spatial force: “ok” pic.twitter.com/hvdglpgnpH

– my cat and I are pro-choice (@non_fele) January 24, 2020