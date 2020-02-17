The new US Room Pressure symbol is attaining traction for its similarity to Star Trek’s Starfleet Command brand, with quite a few mocking the brand on social media.

President Donald Trump unveiled the Place Pressure logo on Friday, writing on Twitter that he had consulted with military services leaders and designers right before presenting the blue-and-white symbol.

It characteristics an arrowhead form centred on a planetary history and encircled by the words “United States Area Force” and “Department of the Air Drive.”

The emblem, which bears the date 2019 in Roman numerals, is also related in style and design to that of Air Drive Area Command, from which House Force was produced by legislation Mr Trump signed in previous thirty day period.

Place Pressure is the 1st new army provider given that the Air Force was designed in 1947.

It is intended predominantly to increase protection of US satellites and other place property, rather than to put troopers into orbit to perform overcome in outer space.

The idea grew to become a standard applause line for Mr Trump at his political rallies. He initially required a Room Power that was “separate but equal” to the Military, Navy and Air Force, but as a substitute Congress manufactured it section of the Division of the Air Drive.

George Takei, who played Mr. Sulu in the primary “Star Trek” Television set sequence and films, tweeted in reaction, “Ahem. We are expecting some royalties from this.”

