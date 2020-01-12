Star Trek: Picard went into season two before its debut

Loading...

January 12 (UPI) – CBS All Access announced the renewal on Sunday Star Trek: Picard before the premiere of the science fiction show.

In the latest episode of the space saga, Patrick Stewart returns as Jean-Luc Picard, the icon in which he played seven seasons Star Trek: The Next Generation,

In the first season with 10 episodes, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera and Harry Treadaway starred.

Special guest stars are Next Generation Alumni Brent Spiner, Jonathan Del Arco, Jonathan Frakes and Jeri Ryan.

“The energy and excitement surrounding the premiere of Star Trek: Picard has reached a level that we at CBS All Access had not all hoped for, “said Julie McNamara, executive vice president of original content for the streaming service, in a statement.

“We are happy to announce plans for a second season before the series debut, and we are confident that it will Star Trek Fans and new viewers alike will be fascinated by the outstanding cast and carefully crafted story of the creative team at the premiere on January 23rd. “